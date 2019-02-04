App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

Union Budget 2019
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 04, 2019 09:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RCom plunges 48% on decision to file for bankruptcy

The company that has over Rs 40,000 crore debt said this decision has been taken as their board has been unable to get a 100 percent approval of all 40 lenders on any matter.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Reliance Communications plunged 48 percent on Monday morning as investors reacted to developments around its debt resolution plan. The company has decided to file for bankruptcy in a bid to resolve matters related to its debt.

The company that has over Rs 40,000 crore debt said this decision has been taken as their board has been unable to get a 100 percent approval of all 40 lenders on any matter.

"Despite the passage of over 18 months, lenders have received zero proceeds from the proposed asset monetisation plans, and the overall debt resolution process is yet to make any headway," said RCom in a statement.

The company told exchanges that it will seek fast-track resolution through National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in Mumbai. They will implement the debt resolution plan through NCLT.

related news

RCom said it has been "impossible" to achieve an approval on the debt resolution matter despite having over 45 meetings with the lenders for over 12 months.

"Recurring legal challenges by Department of Telecommunications (DoT) for spectrum monetisation and continuing litigation by other parties support the decision to opt for the NCLT resolution track," the company said.

The company also pointed to the pendency of numerous legal issues at high courts, Telecom Disputes Settlement & Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) and the Supreme Court impeding progress at various stages, as a reason for going to NCLT.

Other Group companies of the Anil Ambani-led Reliance fell as well. Reliance Capital, Reliance Infrastructure and Reliance Naval, among others, fell 5-10 percent as well.
First Published on Feb 4, 2019 09:26 am

tags #Anil Ambani #Buzzing Stocks #Reliance Communications

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.