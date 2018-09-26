App
Last Updated : Sep 26, 2018 04:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RCom, BEL, Centrum Capital, Indiabulls Housing top gainers among BSE Group A stocks

From the BSE Group A stocks, Reliance Communications zoomed 11 percent thereby breaching upper circuit of Rs 12.7. Bharat Electronics on the other hand spiked 11 percent and breached upper circuit of Rs 83.6 and witnessed spurt in volume by more than 3.9 times

The Indian stock market this Wednesday afternoon continues to remain in the red with the Nifty50 is up down 22 points and is trading at 11,045 while the Sensex is trading lower by 140 points at 36,511.

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 853 stocks advancing, 884 declining and 322 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1,292 stocks advanced, 1,325 declined and 189 remained unchanged.

From the BSE Group A stocks, Reliance Communications zoomed 11 percent thereby breaching upper circuit of Rs 12.7. Bharat Electronics, on the other hand, spiked 11 percent and breached upper circuit of Rs 83.6 and witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 3.9 times.

Centrum Capital jumped 6.7 percent with the stock spurting in volume by more than 2.2 times on September 25, 2018. Indiabulls Housing Finance is up 7 percent and breached the upper circuit of Rs 1,026.4.

Hindustan Construction gained 6.9 percent while Gujarat Alkalies is up 5.79 percent and UPL added 6 percent wherein the stock saw spurt in volume by more than 1.4 times.

From the BSE Group B stocks, IZMO Limited zoomed 20 percent thereby breaching upper circuit of Rs 81.2. CreditAccess Grameen is up 18.9 percent and Crest Ventures gained 17.9 percent, Crest breached the upper circuit of Rs 184.3 and witnessed a spurt in volume by more than two times.

Mukand Engineers jumped 14.3 percent and saw a spurt in volume by more than 2.7 times. LT Foods jumped 11.5 percent and Kirloskar Industries jumped 11 percent with a spurt in volume by more than 5.8 times.
First Published on Sep 26, 2018 04:04 pm

