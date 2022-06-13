RBL Bank tanks 18% after new CEO is appointed

live bse live

The share price of RBL Bank sank 18 percent on June 13 to their 52-week low of Rs 92.9 after investors were disappointed with the appointment of the new chief executive officer.

RBL Bank on June 11 announced the appointment of R Subramaniakumar for three years following the exit of long-time CEO and Managing Director Vishwavi Ahuja nearly six months ago.

Subramaniakumar has 40 years of experience behind him including stints as the head of Indian Overseas Bank as well as the Reserve Bank of India-appointed administrator for Dewan Housing Finance Corporation.

Media reports had earlier linked Standard and Chartered Bank India’s CEO Zareen Daruwala to the post, which heightened expectations among investors.

Brokerage firm CLSA India said the new appointment raises several questions about the lender.

Brokerages have raised concerned about the lack of clarity on the strategy for the lender though they do not expect any fresh bad loan pile to be disclosed following the new CEO’s announcement, a process known as “kitchen sinking” in banking circles.

“We are yet to get clarity on the thought process of the new team. However, we don’t expect the management to make any big announcements in the near term,” brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities

Subramaniakumar told business news channel ET Now that he expects RBL Bank to ramp up focus on housing loans, rural vehicular finance and used car finance apart from traditional strength areas like microcredit.

At 10.05 am, shares of RBL Bank were down 17.2 percent at Rs 94.10 on the National Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.