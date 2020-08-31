172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|rbl-bank-stock-falls-3-after-md-sells-stake-worth-rs-38-crore-5776271.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Launch your ETF investment journey at "Making ETFs More Mutual" webinar on September 4. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 31, 2020 10:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RBL Bank stock falls 3% after MD sells stake worth Rs 38 crore

"Vishwavir Ahuja, Managing Director & CEO of the bank, has sold 18,92,900 shares of RBL Bank on August 27 and 28, 2020, for approximately Rs 38.52 crore," the bank said in a BSE filing on August 28.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of RBL Bank fell over 3 percent in morning trade on BSE on August 31 after the company informed exchanges that its MD & CEO sold nearly 19 lakh shares of the company.

"Vishwavir Ahuja, Managing Director & CEO of the bank, has sold 18,92,900 shares of RBL Bank on August 27 and 28, 2020, for approximately Rs 38.52 crore," the bank said in a BSE filing on August 28.

The bank said the sale has been driven primarily with the need to extinguish personal debt obligations and related servicing burden, undertaken over the last few years mainly to exercise and purchase vested ESOPs

(and pay associated tax), as well as to take care of some pressing family commitments.

Close

The sale represents approximately 18 percent of his and his family's total holdings and Ahuja continues to retain 80,10,000 shares (approximately 1.6 percent holding) of RBL bank post the sale of these shares, the bank said.

Shares of RBL Bank traded 2.80 percent down at Rs 204.70 on BSE at 10:40 hours.
First Published on Aug 31, 2020 10:52 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #RBL Bank

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.