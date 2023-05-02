 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RBL Bank slumps 5% on worries about higher operating expenses, elevated credit costs

Moneycontrol News
May 02, 2023 / 12:09 PM IST

Motilal Oswal Financial Services has marginally cut its earnings estimates for RBL Bank to factor in higher operating expenses. HDFC Securities has maintained its “reduce” rating with a revised target price of Rs 135

Shares of RBL Bank slumped 5 percent in the morning trade on May 2 as participants appeared cautious despite the private lender’s improved showing in the March quarter. Analysts believe higher operating expenses and elevated credit costs could play spoilsport.

At 11.48 am, the RBL Bank was trading 3.3 percent lower at Rs 156.35 on the BSE.

The lender on April 29 reported a 37 percent YoY jump in its standalone net profit at Rs 271 crore for the March quarter. The private lender's net interest income (NII) rose 7 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,211 crore. While net profit managed to beat Street estimates of Rs 222 crore, NII was tad below the estimate of Rs 1,219.6 crore.

