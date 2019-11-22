RBL Bank share price jumps 6%, Chola sees stock as a market performer

Shares of RBL Bank rallied six percent intraday on November 22 and was in fact the second topmost gainer in the BSE Midcap index.

Chola Securities feels the stock could be a market performer, especially after its strong earnings growth, barring weak asset quality, in Q2 FY20.

The counter has gained 24 percent in the last one month. It was quoting at Rs 354.35, up Rs 19.55, or 5.84 percent, on the BSE at 1458 hours IST.

"Despite a healthy loan growth trajectory, stable margin and a rapidly growing fee income, asset quality concerns paint a muted outlook for the bank. We rate the stock as a market performer, with a target price of Rs 356, valuing it at 1.8 times estimated FY2 P/ABV," the brokerage said.

Despite a challenging macro environment, RBL's advances increased by 27.5 percent YoY in Q2 FY20. Based on external ratings, around 69.8 percent of the loan book has been offered to A- or higher rated borrowers.

The management expects FY20 PAT to be around 70 percent of FY19 PAT. In addition, the bank clarified in its post Q2 earnings conference call that it will absorb all credit challenges this fiscal, predominantly in Q3 itself.

Sequentially, fresh slippages spiked six times to Rs 1,370 crore. However, recoveries and write-off inched up two times to Rs 320 crore.

Gross non-performing assets in absolute numbers rose by only 95 percent QoQ to Rs 1,530 crore. Provisions in Q2 spiked by 3.8 times YoY to Rs 530 crore, taking the PCR to 58.4 percent.