RBL Bank jumps 6% after analyst meet

RBL Bank Ltd

Shares of RBL Bank rallied 6 percent in early trade on June 1, post an analyst meet. At 12:43 pm the RBL Bank stock was trading 5.34 percent higher at Rs 170.75 on NSE.

According to a corporate filing on 31st May 2023 with the NSE, the RBL bank disclosed that they have conducted an analyst meet with Dimensional Securities Private Limited in Mumbai. Recently, the private sector lender has also reported their Q4 results.

The bank reported a rise in net profit in the January-March quarter on the back of higher core income, other income, and lower provisions. The bank's net profit for Q4 FY23 was Rs 271 crore, up 36.8 per cent year-on-year.

Its net profit was at Rs 198 crore in Q4 FY22. Its profit after tax (PAT) was 30 percent on a quarter-on-quarter basis. The net interest income (NII), or core income, for the bank, rose 7 percent from a year ago and was at Rs 1,211 crore. NII rose 5 percent Q-o-Q. The net interest margin for the quarter stood at 5.01 percent.

Brokerage Commentary

Brokerage firm Emkay global financial has given a ‘buy’ rating to the RBL bank with a target price of Rs 225 per share in a recent report. On the outlook for the stock the firm stated that, “The stock is currently trading at lower valuations of 0.7x FY24E ABV/0.6x FY25E ABV, (adjusted book value) largely ignoring the broader recovery and growth potential under the new management. We retain BUY with target price of Rs225/share, based on 0.9x FY25E ABV.”

Brokerage firm HDFC Securities whereas has given a ‘reduce’ rating to the stock with a target price of Rs 135. The outlook given by them is that “given RBK is in an investment phase, opex (branches, people, new businesses) and lagged deposit repricing are likely to keep return ratios muted; maintain REDUCE with revised target price of Rs 135 (0.6x Mar-25 ABVPS).”

Stock Performance

RBL Bank has significantly underperformed the benchmark Nifty bank index over the last 5 years. The stock has lost 67 percent of its value over the last 5 years. Nifty Bank index whereas has given a return of 63.70 percent during the same duration.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.