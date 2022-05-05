RBI's unexpected rate hike will have limited impact on LIC IPO: Jigar Mistry of Buoyant Capital

The initial public offering (IPO) of the Life Insurance Corporation opened for subscription on May 4. The insurance behemoth mopped up over Rs 5,600 crore from its anchor investors earlier.

On the first day of bidding, LIC IPO was subscribed by 67 percent. The LIC policyholders subscribed 1.99 times the portion reserved for them. The employee reserved portion has been subscribed by 117 percent, while the retail investors' portion has been subscribed by 60 percent.

In an interview with CNBC TV-18, Nilesh Sathe, a former member of Irdai, and Jigar Mistry, co-founder of Buoyant Capital, share their perspectives on the recent issues surrounding India's biggest public issue.

Are you surprised by the response the issue is getting?

Nilesh Sathe: I'm not surprised. The retail investors, the employees, and the policyholders have contributed significantly on the first day of subscription.

Impact of the surprise rate hike on LIC IPO?

Jigar Mistry: RBI's unexpected rate hike has taken the markets by surprise. It is a much more effective tool as far as inflation control is related. Revised numbers of LIC IPO are reasonably good. The rate hike has not put a spanner beyond a point. It doesn't do much for the LIC public issue.

Should we read a little deeper into domestic vs FII indication in the LIC anchor book?

Mistry: FIIs have sold close to $30 billion of the $600 billion that they own, a five percent withdrawal due to geopolitical tension. This is not a cause for alarm. FIIs are playing the wait and watch game on how the Indian insurance industry evolves.

Role of LIC's agent network?

Mistry: 95% of the business for LIC comes through the agency. At the backend, LIC could be a PSU, but at the front, it is driven by the agency network which is entrepreneurial.

Bank assurance as a channel of distribution for LIC?

It will not be a challenge for LIC. It has close relations with almost all banks. It is a shareholder in most banks. Last year, IDBI sold a good amount of business of LIC.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes