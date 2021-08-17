RBI's priority is to support recovery, likely to remain 'accommodative': Sampath Reddy

The human impact of the Covid second wave in India has been unfortunately quite immense, but the economic impact has been relatively less than the first lockdown (2020), which was unprecedented and a very stringent one. The lockdown during the second wave was more calibrated, and even though we did see a fall in economic activity, the magnitude of the fall was not that deep.

Further, we have witnessed a significant moderation in the second Covid wave in India over the past few months with daily new cases falling from a peak of more than 4,00,000 in early May 2021 to near the 40,000-mark recently. Mortality rate and hospitalizations have also come down substantially with India’s vaccination drive continuing to expand.

With the moderation in Covid cases, we have seen restrictions being gradually relaxed. This has resulted in economic activity registering a healthy recovery over the past few months. Various economic trackers show that economic/business activity in India is now back to 95-100% of pre-Covid levels.

Source: Nomura

The RBI recently mentioned in its monetary policy review that various high frequency indicators suggest that consumption, investments and external demand are gaining traction. Therefore, the central bank maintained its GDP growth forecast for FY22 at 9.5%. The IHS Markit India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to a 3-month high of 55.3 in July 2021, after slipping into contraction (at 48.1) in June 2021. The Services PMI continued to be in contraction territory; but rose to 45.4 in July from 41.2 in June.

From a global perspective, in its July 2021 World Economic Outlook update, the IMF kept its global GDP growth forecast for CY21 unchanged at 6.0%, but upgraded the growth forecast for CY22 to +4.9% (up 0.5% from the earlier estimate). The growth forecast for the US was upgraded to +7.0% and +4.9% in CY21 & CY22 respectively.

For India, the growth forecast was downgraded to +9.5% for FY22 (down 3% from the earlier estimate). However, India is still projected to be among the fastest growing major economies during the period. India’s growth forecast for FY23 was upgraded to +8.5% (up 1.6% from the earlier estimate). The IMF projects China’s economy to grow +8.1% and +5.7% in CY21 and CY22 respectively.

Strong corporate earnings and liquidity help to take equity markets to record highs

Corporate earnings have continued to be quite resilient. It is a positive surprise that despite a 7.3% GDP contraction in India during FY21, the Nifty EPS has registered healthy double-digit growth. This has been helped by cost control and expansion in margins by Indian corporate, which has contributed to the corporate earnings growth. For Q1 FY22, corporate earnings continue to fare well and has been along expectations so far, despite the lockdown in April – June 2021. This is even with the favourable base effect and provisions increasing for financials and especially for some NBFCs. We expect the corporate earnings to see healthy growth in FY22 as well.

Globally, central banks have also been very accommodative and gone in for massive monetary stimulus, which has contributed to the surge in liquidity. This global liquidity surge has also contributed in the sharp recovery and strong returns in both global and domestic markets, helping several markets to touch record highs. The RBI in India has also been quite accommodative in its stance, by cutting interest rates and releasing liquidity in the market—to support the domestic economic recovery.

Outlook:

Despite the elevated valuations in markets, the corporate earnings recovery, healthy pick-up in economic activity post the second wave, and the dovish undertone of major central banks like the Fed & ECB—has helped markets remain buoyant.

There are some concerns of a third Covid wave in India due to the delta variant that is causing a rise in cases in some countries. However, we will have to see if and how it pans out. The expansion of the vaccination drive should help to deter the severity of a third wave hopefully, if it indeed transpires in India.

The RBI’s priority is to still provide impetus to support the economic growth recovery. We expect that the RBI will continue to intervene to support bond yields and keep them in check, to ensure an orderly and efficient completion of the large market borrowing programme. Therefore, we believe that the central bank will continue to be accommodative for some time, with an eye on the inflation trajectory—which has seen some upward pressure lately.

The author is Chief Investment Officer, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance

