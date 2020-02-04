RBI's MPC likely to hold rates, but an outside chance of a rate cut visible

In recent weeks, deflation has set at vegetable prices. Also, crude oil prices have dipped 12 percent since the previous policy. To that extent, inflation readings have peaked out, said Edelweiss.
The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will release their sixth bi-monthly Monetary Policy Statement for 2019-20 on February 6 and the central bank is expected to maintain the status quo on the rates, analysts and brokerages said.
In the forthcoming monetary policy review on February 6, we expect the MPC to hold rates, especially if one goes strictly by the guidance in the previous policy. After all, inflation has only moved higher since then, said Edelweiss Securities in a report on February 3.
In recent weeks, deflation has set at vegetable prices. Also, crude oil prices have dipped 12 percent since the previous policy. To that extent, inflation readings have peaked out, said Edelweiss.
The brokerage, however, feels there is an outside chance of a rate cut growth concerns that have persisted while fresh uncertainties have cropped up amidst the outbreak of Coronavirus in China. This could weigh on global demand in the near-term and, in turn, on India’s exports.
Besides, in the recently presented Union Budget, the government has abstained from going for a big fiscal push so all this should be comforting to monetary authorities, Edelweiss said.
"Amid improving inflation prospects, government maintaining fiscal prudence and lingering weakness in the economic activity, we perceive an outside chance of the RBI taking a proactive rate cut in the February policy review. Even if not, we maintain that rate easing will resume in FY21. We expect 50-75bps cut in repo rate in 2020," said Edelweiss Securities.