App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 19, 2019 10:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

RBI to sell G-secs worth Rs 17,000 cr on Friday

The auction will be price based using multiple price method. Up to 5 per cent of the notified amount of the sale of the stocks will be allotted to eligible individuals and institutions.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Reserve Bank of India will sell five government securities worth Rs 17,000 crore on Friday, the central bank said in a statement. The move will suck out liquidity from the financial system.

"Subject to the limit of Rs 17,000 crore being total notified amount, GoI (Government of India) will have the option to retain additional subscription up to Rs 1,000 crore each against any one or more of the above securities," the RBI said on Monday.

The auction will be price based using multiple price method. Up to 5 per cent of the notified amount of the sale of the stocks will be allotted to eligible individuals and institutions.

Close

The RBI further said both competitive and non-competitive bids for the auction should be submitted in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (E-Kuber) system on August 23, 2019 (Friday).

related news

With a view to encourage wider participation and retail holding of Government securities, retail investors are allowed participation on "non-competitive" basis in select auctions of dated Government of India (GoI) securities and Treasury Bills.

In the auctions of GoI dated securities, the retail investors can make a single bid for an amount not more than Rs 2 crore (face value) per security per auction.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 19, 2019 10:15 pm

tags #Business #Economy #Market news #RBI #Reserve Bank of India

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.