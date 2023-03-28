RBI to stay balanced in managing inflation and facing global pressure: Kotak

Kotak Institutional Equities forecasts a more balanced approach by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in managing the inflation amid challenges posed by global financial markets and various macro factors at play.

Developed market central banks are likely to be cautious about the rate hike cycles with visible signs of stress in the financial sector that could lead to a secular stagnation if extended. While the RBI has taken a hawkish stance and expressed concerns about core inflation in its recent policy, Kotak Institutional Equities believes that a premature pause could confuse inflation pressures and financial sector risks.

The brokerage firm anticipates a 25-bps hike in the upcoming policy, followed by a CRR cut of 50 bps in mid-FY2024 to ease liquidity.

In FY2024, India's inflation is unlikely to revert to close to 4 percent on a durable basis, and the country's growth trajectory may be uncertain due to increasing macro risks in the global economy and ongoing financial sector dislocations. Despite this, Kotak Institutional Equities predicts that India's GDP growth in FY2024 will be 5.6 percent, factoring in a potential global economic slowdown.

Kotak Institutional Equities forecasts a decline in both exports and imports of goods, while the services trade surplus is expected to remain steady. The CAD to GDP ratio, estimated at 1.7 percent in FY2024, should help offset risks to capital flows, although FDI and FPI flows may be under threat unless developed market central banks increase liquidity injections. The overall balance should be around $3.8 billion, with limited appreciation bias for the Indian rupee due to the RBI efforts to opportunistically replenish the forex reserves to build up against any emerging market risk-off phases, even with a weaker dollar index.

