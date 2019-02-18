App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 18, 2019 09:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

RBI to inject Rs 12,500-cr liquidity via OMOs on February 21

The eligible participants should submit their offers in electronic format on the RBI core banking solution (E-Kuber) system on February 21.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Monday said it would inject Rs 12,500 crore into the system through purchase of government securities on Thursday to increase liquidity. The purchase will be made through open market operations (OMOs).

"Based on an assessment of prevailing liquidity conditions and also of the durable liquidity needs going forward, the RBI has decided to conduct purchase of...government securities under OMOs for an aggregate amount of Rs 125 billion on February 21, 2019," the RBI said in a release.

The eligible participants should submit their offers in electronic format on the RBI core banking solution (E-Kuber) system on February 21.

The result of the auction will be announced on the same day and payment to successful participants will be made on the following day, RBI said.

OMOs are financial tools to either inject or suck out liquidity from the system. When the liquidity is tight, money is pumped into the market by purchase of government securities.

While in the case of surplus, the excess money is sucked out by selling of government bonds.
First Published on Feb 18, 2019 08:55 pm

tags #Business #Market news #Reserve Bank of India

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.