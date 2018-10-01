App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2018 09:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RBI to infuse up to Rs 36,000-crore liquidity via open market operation

Open market operations or OMOs are the tools which are deployed to manage the liquidity conditions in the system. It can be used to either inject or drain liquidity from the system.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will conduct open market operation (OMO) in the second, third and fourth week of October for an aggregate amount of Rs 36,000 crore.

“Based on an assessment of the durable liquidity needs going forward and the seasonal growth in currency in circulation observed in build-up to the festive season, RBI has decided to conduct purchase of Government securities under Open Market Operations (OMOs) for an aggregate amount of Rs 360 billion, or Rs 36,000 crore, in the month of October 2018,” the apex bank said in a release on Monday.

If there is excess liquidity, the RBI resorts to sale of securities and sucks out the rupee liquidity. Similarly, when the liquidity conditions are tight, it buys securities from the market, thereby releasing money into the market, a PTI report said.

The auction dates and the Government securities to be purchased in respective auctions would be communicated in due course.

“The OMO amount stated above is indicative and RBI retains the flexibility to change it, depending on the evolving liquidity and market conditions,” it said.

In its press release dated September 27, 2018, RBI had reassured the financial markets that it stands ready to meet the liquidity requirements of the system.
First Published on Oct 1, 2018 09:04 am

