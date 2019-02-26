App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 26, 2019 08:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

RBI to infuse Rs 12,500 cr through OMO on February 28

The decision on OMO is based on an assessment of prevailing liquidity conditions and also of the durable liquidity needs going forward.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday said it would infuse Rs 12,500 crore into the system through open market operations. The RBI said it has decided to conduct purchase of certain government securities under open market operations (OMOs) for an aggregate amount of Rs 12,500 crore on February 28 through multi-security auction using the multiple price method.

The decision on OMO is based on an assessment of prevailing liquidity conditions and also of the durable liquidity needs going forward, it added.

"There is an overall aggregate ceiling of Rs 125 billion for all the securities in the basket put together. There is no security-wise notified amount," RBI said.

It further said the eligible participants should submit their offers in electronic format on the RBI Core Banking Solution (E-Kuber) system between before noon on Thursday.

The result of the auction will be announced on Thursday and payment to successful participants will be made during banking hours on the following day.
First Published on Feb 26, 2019 07:50 pm

tags #Business #Market news #Reserve Bank of India

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.