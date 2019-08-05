MPC to give growth engine a push, but watch out for credit risks

Gaurav Kapur

Signs of a growth slowdown in the economy are now widespread. Real GDP growth slipped to a 20-quarter low of 5.8 percent for the March quarter and the high frequency data suggest that it will remain almost 1 percent below the potential level of 7 percent for the first quarter of 2019-20.

PMI data for Q1 FY20 shows that the activity level in the non-farm economy was weaker than Q4 FY19, with private services showing a more pronounced slowdown. Average PMI-manufacturing was at 52.2 in Q1 versus 53.6 in Q4, with average PMI-services at 50.3 and 52.2, respectively (See Fig.1).

Figure 1

The outlook for the farm economy has been adversely affected too, with almost 9 percent shortfall in monsoon rains, leading to a contraction in area sown under various crops compared to 2018.

The spending side break-up of GDP showed that the slowdown in Q4 was due to slower private consumption and public investment activity growth, along with moderation in exports. In the case of private consumption, credit squeeze from the NBFC sector and persistent weakness in rural demand acted as a drag. Leading indicators of demand conditions suggest that during the first quarter too, private consumption growth remained weaker.

Among other components of aggregate demand – government consumption spending and public investment activity – would have gained some traction on the back of a pick-up in central government spending from June onwards. The drag from net exports on GDP growth in Q1 would be lower too, considering that overall imports growth, especially for non-oil, non-gold, contracted during Q1 even as exports growth slowed, too. Net exports shaved off about 1 percent from growth in FY19 -- on a quarterly average basis.

Based on these trends visible over Q1, it appears that the economy would at best see a shallow cyclical recovery over the second half of the current fiscal, with growth in the first half hovering in the range of 6-6.5 percent. Downside risks to growth from continuing credit slowdown from non-banking channels and a monsoon deficit have increased. Global growth scenario, too, remains one of a broad-based slowdown, as evident from the IMF cutting its global growth forecast further in July to 3.2 percent in 2019, from 3.6 percent in 2018, noting a widespread final demand slowdown.

With inflation well under the target of 4 percent, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has already reduced rates by 0.75 percent since February in order to counter growth slowdown, with the stance now accommodative for further easing.

With headline inflation expected to remain within the 4 percent level over this fiscal year, despite the pressures from a pick-up in food price inflation, there is space for at least another 50 bps cut in the repo rate.

The average headline CPI inflation over the year is likely to be around 3.4 percent, unchanged from 3.4 percent in FY19, with average core inflation at around 3.8 percent compared to 5.8 percent in FY19. Easing core inflation on the back of slack in the economy is seen tipping the risk scale on the inflation front towards the downside even as a shortfall in monsoon produces temporary spikes in food inflation.

Overall, inflation expectations are largely stable, food price inflation risks are manageable through supply management and oil prices remain steady with a benign outlook. Thus, there is enough room for a reduction in real policy rate to support a cyclical recovery. Globally too, central banks have shifted back to monetary easing mode to support growth. Even the US Fed has cut rates by 25 bps for the first time in 11 years. The MPC, therefore, in all likelihood will vote for a fourth consecutive 25 bps cut in its August meeting.

The transmission of lower monetary policy rates to lending and market rates is equally crucial. Tight liquidity conditions from the second half of FY19 until May 2019 acted to restrict monetary transmission of lower policy rates as they led to elevated cost of market borrowings for banks. For instance, 1-year CD (Certificate of Deposit) rates increased to a peak of 8.8 percent in October 2018 from 7 percent in April that year, before easing below the 8 percent mark from February 2019 onwards, with a 0.60 percent decline between April and July, on improving liquidity conditions.

Bank deposit rates have been sticky too, following slow pace of deposit growth until December 2018. For instance, between April 2018 to May 2019, weighted average term deposit rates rose across all bank groups. Slower deposit growth in relation to credit growth coupled with higher rates being paid on small savings schemes have kept the deposit rates from coming down.

As a result, lending rates too went up this period across bank groups. Weighted average lending rate on fresh loans for all banks moved up from 9.41 percent in April 2018 to 9.97 percent in January 2019, before easing to 9.86 percent in May. These factors combined with greater recourse on bank lending following the credit squeeze in the NBFC sector have acted to keep lending rates sticky.

Consistent with the accommodative monetary policy stance, liquidity conditions in the banking system have turned surplus since June. They are likely to remain broadly in a surplus mode for the next couple of quarters, on the back of a pick-up in capital inflows and slower pace of growth in currency-in-circulation.

Deposit rates would adjust lower too, helped by the recent reduction in small savings scheme rates for the July-September quarter. Small savings rates are expected to trend lower over the year, in line with falling sovereign bond yields. These factors will enable faster pace of reduction in lending rates in response to lower policy rates. (See Fig.2 and Fig.3)

Figure 2

Figure 3

While transmission through the bank lending rates will improve going forward, the other channel of transmission – through the credit markets – is likely to be slow. While the market rates have come down across different classes of borrowers – PSUs, banks, NBFCs, and corporates – the move has mainly been driven by a sharp fall in sovereign yields across the tenors.

The spread between the market rates and government bond yields has not contracted meaningfully even for better quality borrowers, on the back of credit quality concerns, reduction in appetite of mutual funds for corporate paper and large supply of PSU bonds. This in turn is sign that financial conditions still remain tight even as monetary conditions are easing now. (See Fig.4)

Figure 4

Considering that the non-bank entities have become a key source for financing commercial activity in recent years, any dislocation in the credit market would have an adverse impact on economic activity – both consumption and investment.

Supply of credit from housing finance companies (HFCs) and systemically important NBFCs has already slowed over FY19. According to RBI data, net credit by HFCs declined to Rs 1,186 billion in FY19 from Rs 1,452 billion in FY18. Funding by non-deposit taking systemically important NBFCs to commercial sector declined much more sharply to Rs 128 billion in FY19 from Rs 1,959 billion in FY18. Over the second half of FY19, credit squeeze from the NBFC sector added to the drag on demand for consumer durables like autos as NBFCs provide 30 percent of all auto loans.

Moreover, even as banks have stepped up consumer credit, the risk profile of NBFC loans is different. The June 2019 financial stability report of the RBI notes that NBFCs lead in the delinquency levels across all sub-segments of consumer credit – a sign that their lending standards are easier than banks. That, in turn, implies that the credit squeeze affecting borrowers and consumers with low credit ratings could continue as banks are unlikely to dilute their lending standards.

While easier monetary policy and comfortable liquidity conditions would lead to lower lending rates and help revive growth, credit market conditions would continue to impose a constraint on the economy. Resolution of structural issues in the NBFC sector, which include asset-liability mismatches with large redemptions due over next one year coupled with asset quality concerns, would be crucial in ensuring resumption of credit supply and reducing the contagion risk to other parts of the financial system.

Monetary easing would, therefore, have to supported by measures to address these issues, in order to drive a strong recovery.