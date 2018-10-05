RBI surprises, keeps repo rate unchanged; rate-sensitive stocks end in red led by autos

The six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on October 5 decided against raising the in its monetary policy, unchanged at 6.50 percent. The MPC said its decision is consistent with the stance of calibrated tightening of monetary policy in consonance with the objective of achieving the medium-term target for CPI inflation of 4 percent.

Inflation is projected at 4 percent in Q2:2018-19, 3.9-4.5 percent in H2 and 4.8 percent in Q1:2019-20, with risks somewhat to the upside. Rupee on the other hand has hit an all-time low of 74 against dollar, after RBI kept rates unchanged.

Inflation concerns were there after a steep rise in crude prices and hike in minimum support price (MSP) for agri-commodities. MPC says GDP growth

projection for 2018-19 is retained at 7.4 percent, with risks broadly balanced. Excluding the HRA impact, CPI inflation is projected at 3.7 percent in Q2 FY19, 3.8-4.5 percent in H2 and 4.8 percent in Q1 FY20.

Pami Dua, Ravindra Dholakia, Michael Patra, Viral Acharya and RBI governor Urjit Patel voted in favour of keeping the policy repo rate unchanged. Only Chetan Ghate voted for an increase in the policy rate by 25 bps.

Prices of rate sensitive stocks including automobiles, finance and realty were reeling under pressure on Thursday as the rupee hit new record low and oil prices continued to trade higher.

MPC says food inflation has remained unusually benign, which imparts a downward bias to its trajectory in the second half of the year.

With no change in interest rates, rate sensitive sectors include the Auto and Realty are trading in the red while on the other hand Bank Nifty managed to stay in the green.

The Nifty auto index closed 3 percent lower as the sentiment remained weak after the rupee hit record low breaching the 74/$ mark. The top losers included Ashok Leyland which ended 8 percent lower followed by Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor and Maruti Suzuki which are down 4 percent each while Eicher Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Motors shed 3 percent each.

The realty space has also taken a knock and has closed 2.7 percent in the red dragged by DLF, Godrej Properties, Oberoi Realty, Phoenix Mills, Sobha, Unitech and Indiabulls Real Estate.

Banking stocks have ended mixed with Nifty Bank closing the day 1.5 percent lower. IndusInd Bank ended 1.2 percent followed by Federal Bank and HDFC Bank. ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank and Punjab National Bank ended on the losing side .

Soumen Chatterjee, Director Research at Guiness Securities said, "Rupee hits all time low at 74 to USD as the policy decision works against Interest Rate Parity. However, RBI's focus to support domestic growth amid challenging global economic conditions will gradually support rupee in near-term.

Shishir Baijal, Chairman & Managing Director at Knight Frank India said, "RBI had hiked the policy rates by 50 bps in the previous two policy reviews. Despite global and domestic macro-economic headwinds of rising interest rates in the US, rising crude prices, threat of crude oil fuelled inflation, weaker currency and FII outflows, RBI has paused rate hikes for now. While we are in a rising interest rate cycle now, the pause will provide a temporary relief to the home buyer sentiment and support the festive season demand.”

Rajesh Agarwal of AUM Capital recommends a buy on Axis Bank with stop loss at Rs 568 and target of Rs 610 and a buy also on DLF with stop loss at Rs 152 and target of Rs 167.