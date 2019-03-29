RBI sets NBFC-MFIs' average base rate at 9.21% for Apr-Jun

The regulator in February 2014 had issued directions to NBFC-MFIs regarding pricing of credit.
The Reserve Bank on Friday set the average base rate to be charged from borrowers by non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and micro-finance institutions (MFIs) at 9.21 per cent for the first quarter of the next fiscal.
The applicable average base rate to be charged by Non-Banking Financial Company – Micro Finance Institutions (NBFC-MFIs) to their borrowers for the quarter beginning April 01, 2019 will be 9.21 per cent, the RBI said in a notification.
The regulator in February 2014 had issued directions to NBFC-MFIs regarding pricing of credit.