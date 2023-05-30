RBI report: Around 91,110 pieces of fake Rs 500 notes detected in FY23

RBI

According to the Reserve Bank of India's annual report, the number of counterfeit currency notes of Rs500 denomination detected by the banking system has increased by 14.6% to 91,110 pieces in the fiscal year 2022-23 compared to the previous year. On the other hand, the number of counterfeit notes of Rs 2,000 denomination detected decreased by 28% to 9,806 pieces during the same period.

Although the total number of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICNs) detected in the banking sector declined to 2,25,769 pieces in 2022-23 from 2,30,971 pieces in the previous fiscal year, it is noteworthy that it had surged in 2021-22. The RBI's annual report for 2022-23 highlighted an 8.4% increase in counterfeit notes detected in the denomination of Rs 20, and a 14.4% increase in Rs 500 (new design) denomination. On the other hand, counterfeit notes detected in Rs 10, Rs 100, and Rs 2,000 denominations declined by 11.6%, 14.7%, and 27.9%, respectively.

Out of the total FICNs detected in the banking sector during 2022-23, 4.6% were identified at the Reserve Bank, while the remaining 95.4% were detected at other banks, as stated in the report.

The annual report also mentioned that the expenditure on security printing during 2022-23 amounted to Rs 4,682.80 crore, compared to Rs 4,984.80 crore in the previous year. Furthermore, the disposal of soiled banknotes increased by 22.1% to 2,292.64 crore pieces in 2022-23 from 1,878.01 crore pieces in the previous year.