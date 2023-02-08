English
    RBI's repo rate hike dampens homebuyers' sentiment; realty stocks slide

    Real estate companies have month after month posted strong growth in bookings despite rise in repo rates. It will be interesting to see if the latest rate hike will derail that trend.

    Shubham Raj
     
     
    Interest rate sensitive realty stocks slid further on February 8 after the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy committee raised the key policy rate by 25 basis points which will increase the EMI outgo for borrowers.

    Though the rate hike was expected, real estate stocks continued to fall. Phoenix Mills was the biggest loser – down nearly 5 percent – followed by Sunteck Realty, Prestige Estates, Brigade Enterprises and Oberoi Realty. The Nifty Realty index fell over a percent.

    “Given that interest rates may breach the 9.5 percent mark with today’s hike, we may see some pressure on sales volumes in the affordable and lower mid-range housing segments, which are more cost-conscious,” said Anuj Puri, Chairman – ANAROCK Group, a property consultancy firm. “The affordable segment has already been in the doldrums, and adding further to the cost of acquisition obviously does not help.”

    Monetary policy impacts real estate demand in several ways. Since most home loans are now linked to the repo rate, when the central bank raises interest rates, borrowing costs for buying real estate increase, which can reduce demand for housing. Conversely, when interest rates are low, borrowing costs are lower, and demand for real estate may increase.