RBI repo rate hike: Here's what experts say about the 25 bps increase

The Reserve Bank of India Wednesday hiked the repo rate for the second time this year, considering risks attached to its headline inflation target.

The RBI raised repo rate, the rate at which the central bank lends to banks, by 25 basis points to 6.50 percent on top of 25 basis point hike in June policy meeting.

The central bank raised its inflation estimates for the second half of FY19 to 4.8 percent from 4.7 percent earlier and introduced 5 percent estimate for the first half of FY20 while retaining the GDP growth projection for 2018-19 at 7.4 percent.

Even as inflation projections for Q2 have been revised marginally downwards against the June statement, projections for Q3 onwards remain broadly unchanged, RBI said.

"Uncertainty around domestic inflation needs to be carefully monitored in the coming months. In addition, recent global developments raise some concerns. Rising trade protectionism poses a grave risk to near-term and long-term global growth prospects by adversely impacting investment, disrupting global supply chains and hampering productivity. Geopolitical tensions and elevated oil prices continue to be the other sources of risk to global growth," the central bank reasoned.

The rate hike by the RBI was in line with expectations but on the further rate hike, experts are mixed in their opinion as some expect no rate hike this year while some see 1-2 rate hikes in FY19.

Here is what experts are saying about policy move:

Dheeraj Singh, Head of Investments & Fund Manager – Fixed Income, Taurus Mutual Fund

The decision to hike rates has, quite clearly, been driven by the persistent increase in the headline and core inflation that we have witnessed in the last couple of months. The likely impact of recent hikes in the minimum support price (MSP) of agricultural products on inflation has, probably, also influenced the committee’s decision to pro-actively hike interest rates.

Committee members were probably guided in their decision by the lag effects of monetary policy changes and decided not to wait for the impact to actually show up in the macroeconomic variables while deciding to increase rates.

Significantly though, the policy stance has been maintained as “neutral”. Further, the accompanying statement also talks about the cushioning effect of weaker commodity prices on inflation. This should provide sufficient succour to the markets that we are unlikely to witness runaway inflation and therefore, persistent rate increases can be effectively ruled out. In all probability, therefore, that the next committee meeting is unlikely to raise rates further.

Bond and equity prices should, therefore, remain largely unaffected due to this policy move.

Sujan Hajra, Chief Economist, Anand Rathi Financial Services

We felt that RBI would wait for another policy meeting before taking the decision to hike rate. We think today’s decision has been driven by six factors – (1) continued hardening of inflation, especially core inflation, (2) RBI’s resolve to stay ahead of the curve and rather err on the side of caution, (3) sharp hike in Kharif MSP, (4) loose fiscal policies (e.g.) farm loan waiver being undertaken by many state governments, (5) continuation of high crude oil prices and (6) relative weakness of rupee, which is inflationary.

With 50 bps rate hike in quick succession, we expect the RBI to remain in the pause mode for at least couple of policy meets barring greater than expected flaring of retail inflation.

Jayant Manglik, President, Religare Broking

The RBI hiked interest rates by 25 bps along expected lines citing various risks to the inflation outlook, as it maintained the monetary policy stance at neutral.

While acknowledging the recent cool-off in crude oil prices and the reduction in GST rates, which may have a disinflationary impact on inflation, the policy repo rate has been hiked in the backdrop of the uncertainty and volatility surrounding various inflation-impacting factors. These include global crude oil prices, global financial market volatility, input cost inflation, progress and distribution of monsoon, economy’s fiscal condition, the recently announced MSP hike and global trade protectionism, among others.

However, by maintaining the monetary policy stance at neutral, we believe the RBI has retained some amount of flexibility as far as the rate decisions in the foreseeable future are concerned, which could be highly data dependent.

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services

RBI policy decision has come on expected lines. The street was divided between a ‘hawkish pause’ and ‘neutral hike’ this time. Since central banks are inflation hawks, RBI thought it better to have a hike rather than risk inflation.

This is evident from the CPI inflation forecast of 5 percent for Q1 FY20. The central bank fears that MSP, volatile crude, possible fiscal slippages, and hardening household inflation expectations can impact the RBI’s comfort zone on inflation. Hence the rate hike. But the stance and tone are both neutral and this should calm the markets. However, the bond yield curve indicates further rate hikes.

The market, particularly the large cap segment, is resilient and this is largely due to the good results that have come from the big boys and the fund flows into the segment. Also, FIIs turning buyers recently have come as a shot in the arm for bulls. Corporate results indicate pick up in demand and recovery in earnings. This should keep the markets resilient.

Rudra Sensarma, Professor of Economics and Chairperson of Economics Area, Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode

With retail inflation on the rise, RBI had no choice but to raise the repo rate as per its mandate. However, it is clear from last one year's data that domestic inflation has risen in tandem with higher oil prices.

With crude prices set to rise further due to trade wars and geo political tensions, it is not clear how a policy tightening will help address what is essentially a supply side phenomenon. On the other hand, the rate hike may hurt the hopes of a recovery in the capex cycle.

The RBI could have perhaps waited till October to assess the full impact of the monsoon on food prices before deciding on the repo rate.

Shubhada Rao, Chief Economist at Yes Bank (told to CNBC-TV18)

The rate hike with neutral stance is in line with expectations, citing near term uncertainty.

She said looking at the current global and domestic scenario, easing trade war concerns and stabilisation in oil prices, RBI may think that it is better to be neutral.

She further said GST collection is close to Rs 1 lakh crore, tax/GDP ratio will definitely improve by end of current fiscal year, even on the fiscal front there won't be much impact of minimum support price, in fact, that won't pose upside risk, though there is global risk; hence there should wait and watch approach. "Definitely there won't be a rate hike in this fiscal but yes could be in the next fiscal year."

She said these rate hikes will impact the economy with a lag. "So to manage headline inflation at 4 percent, pre-empting rate hikes appeared justified."

Anant Narayan, Market Expert (told to CNBC-TV18)

He glad to see the RBI stayed its course and hike rate by 25 basis points with a neutral stance.

He thinks there is a risk to 5 percent inflation projection for the first quarter of FY20. "Fiscal stress could be on cards next year, so the market may start pricing a couple of rate hikes going ahead."

Even bond yield curve suggests that there could be two more rate hikes this year, he said.

He feels both the possibility - rate hike with a neutral stance and no rate hike with a hawkish stance - already priced in by the market. So he does not see much reaction in the bond market.

10-year government bond yield declined 4 basis points to 7.73 percent at 15:05 hours IST.

He said there are some risks in the last quarter of 2018 and first quarter of 2019 like general elections 2019, clarity on fiscal deficit etc. "Even in GST collection, we are short of budget numbers, some impact likely on fiscal deficit. So we have to be cautious."

He believes the market will be hawkish but that will take time.

The stability in the bond market may be because of an unlikely rate hike in October policy meeting.

Arjit Basu, MD, SBI (told to CNBC-TV18)

RBI's decision of rate hike with neutral stance is in line with expectations, considering various risks on the domestic and global front.

The decision on hike in deposits rate for one-year and above is taken on the internal assessment of growth rate, he said. "I don't think we need to react immediately on the rate hike, but we may evaluate the decision over next couple of weeks."

He doesn't any business impact post rate hike as the hike is more to do with monetary stability.

Pranjul Bhandari, Chief India Economist, HSBC (told to CNBC-TV18)

The current rate hike is logical and is supported by several reasons, but there is no clarity on liquidity, she said. "We expect open market purchases by RBI in the second half of FY19."

She expects one more rate hike in the fourth quarter of FY19. "Risks like higher core inflation, rupee, crude and fiscal slippages are strong enough reasons for one more rate hike."

Ajay Srivastava, Dimensions Consulting (told to CNBC-TV18)

RBI rate hike has come and gone, but it did not come then there could have some problem.

The recent data indicated that the demand for credit is going down, even auto sales & consumer durables numbers are either static or falling, so there could be muted consumer demand going ahead, he said.

The market has enough liquidity but is going into bonds. It is good that RBI is an independent agency now.

He advised holding corporate banks rather than buying it now. HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank numbers are bad and will be bad if retail credit demand slowed down.