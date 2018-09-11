App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2018 09:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

RBI remains net seller of US dollar in July, sells $1.87 bn

In the reporting month, the central bank purchased $4.129 billion, while sold $6.003 billion in the spot market, the recent RBI data showed.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) continued to be a net seller of the US dollar for the fourth consecutive month in July, after it sold $1.874 billion of greenback in the spot market, RBI data showed.

In the reporting month, the central bank purchased $4.129 billion, while sold $6.003 billion in the spot market, the recent RBI data showed.

In June, May and April, the RBI had net sold $6.184 billion, $5.767 billion and $2.483 billion of the US dollar, respectively.

In July 2017, the apex bank was the net buyer of the US currency, as it had bought $4.893 billion, while sold $1.940 billion in the spot market.

RBI maintains that its intervention in the foreign exchange market is to curb volatility in the rupee and not to target a level of the domestic currency.

In FY18, the apex bank had net purchased $33.689 billion from the spot market. It had bought $52.068 billion from the spot market, while selling $18.379 billion.

In FY17, RBI had bought $12.351 billion of the US dollar on a net basis.

In the forward dollar market, the outstanding net forward purchase at the end of July remained same as in June at $10.689 billion, RBI data showed.
First Published on Sep 11, 2018 09:21 pm

tags #India #RBI

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.