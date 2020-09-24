172@29@17@102!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|rbi-rejects-all-bids-at-first-open-market-bond-buy-this-year-5881181.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 24, 2020 06:35 PM IST | Source: Reuters

RBI rejects all bids at first open market bond buy this year

The benchmark 10-year bond yield rose to a session high of 6.03 percent after the OMO results were announced but ended the day steady at 5.99 percent.

Reuters

The Reserve Bank of India on September 24 rejected all the bids it received at its first outright open market purchase of bonds for this fiscal year, puzzling traders and investors.

The RBI had planned to buy up to Rs 10,000 crore ($1.35 billion) worth of six-year to 11-year papers at an open market operation. But despite receiving bids worth Rs 66,473 crore in total, it did not accept any of them.

"The RBI seems unhappy with the bids offered. If the market is in stress as (traders) say they are due to the high supply, (the market) should be selling at reasonable levels," a senior trader at a private bank said.

Close

"It is possible that RBI, which is also buying in the secondary market, feels that they can get better results there".

related news

The benchmark 10-year bond yield rose to a session high of 6.03 percent after the OMO results were announced but ended the day steady at 5.99 percent.

The central bank extended market trading hours by a total of two hours, which traders said reassured the market and suggested the RBI will buy bonds in the secondary market despite rejecting the bids at the OMO.

Several traders had been hopeful of more OMOs to help cope with the government's record market borrowing of 12 trillion rupees this fiscal year, which could go up further if tax revenues remain muted and the government fails to raise funds from other avenues like divestments.

After Thursday's failed auction however, the RBI announced another round of simultaneous purchase and sale of bonds worth 100 billion rupees each on Oct. 1, similar to the U.S. Fed-style 'Operation Twist', continuing with its practise thus far.

"The RBI seems to suggest that they don't want to add to market liquidity. Market will take it negatively," said A. Prasanna, an economist with ICICI Securities Primary Dealership.

 
First Published on Sep 24, 2020 06:34 pm

tags #Bond News #Business #Market news #Reserve Bank of India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.