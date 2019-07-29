'RBI rate cut will boost market sentiment, revive capex and growth'

Even if retail inflation is within RBI’s comfort zone, rising inflationary pressures due to slow progress of monsoon may put the central bank in a spot over another more rate cut, Ajit Mishra, Vice President, Research at Religare Broking, said in an interview to Moneycontrol’s Sunil Shankar Matkar.

Do you feel a steep rate cut by RBI could boost sentiment as well as growth?

Subdued domestic macros indicating a slowdown have certainly increased the probability of a rate cut in the upcoming bi-monthly RBI monetary policy in August. That said, there have already been three consecutive rate cuts in 2019. Going forward, even if CPI inflation was within RBI’s comfort zone, rising inflationary pressures due to slow progress of monsoon may put RBI in a conundrum regarding one more rate cut. However, to be on an optimistic side based on the current headline inflation numbers and on assumption of overall normal monsoon, we may see a further 25bps rate cut.

Since the direct beneficiaries of RBI rate cut are banking & NBFC sector, lower interest rates could fuel credit growth going forward. Moreover, other rate-sensitive sectors such as auto, realty and construction can also benefit. Notably, the auto sector has underperformed the benchmark significantly over the last few months on the back of demand slowdown, which has sharply impacted their financial performance. Hence a rate cut could provide some relief and improve the volume trajectory of auto OEMs (original equipment manufacturers).

In short, RBI rate cut can definitely boost sentiments and also revive capex (capital expenditure) and growth on the ground levels, if the banks pass on the cut to borrowers. Having said that, it cannot be the only solution for revival in growth as other factors such as government welfare schemes, global factors such as oil prices and behaviour of currency will also play a crucial role in reviving the growth.

What is your take on banking & financials space as banks like HDFC Bank, RBL Bank, DCB Bank talk about asset quality stress going ahead, which was not expected earlier. In fact we are getting unpleasant surprises.

The banking sector had displayed considerable outperformance until recently led by a number of factors. Three consecutive rate cuts by RBI in 2019, signs of recovery in credit growth and steps for faster resolution of NPAs (non-performing assets) indicated improvement in the financial performance of banks and led to outperformance by banking stocks on the bourses. Off late, the banking sector has witnessed correction and most banks are off their recent highs. This can be attributed to profit-taking after the Union Budget, which failed to provide short-term stimulus or measures for economic revival. Further, distress in the rural economy, liquidity crunch, a slowdown in the auto sector and stress in the agricultural space continues to hurt growth.

Hence, one cannot rule out near-term pressure in the financial sector. However, we expect the provisions to go down going forward, as the majority of the weak assets are recognised and incremental loans are disbursed to only highly rated companies. This shall reduce stressed assets and lead to a rise in profitability. Also, rising utilisation across the manufacturing sector may also spur corporate capex and boost corporate loan growth. Coming to the stocks, major private banks are 8% off their 52-week highs and further correction cannot be ruled out. We believe further correction (on the basis of weak sentiments) in the large banks, with high asset quality and strong corporate governance, should be viewed as an opportunity to accumulate those stocks.

Is the Budget fully priced in as surcharge on super-rich, liquidity concerns etc are still dampening sentiment?

We believe pre-existing factors like economic slowdown, liquidity concerns, etc. had led to muted sentiments. Further, post-Budget, lack of any big-bang announcement and surcharge on super-rich including the FPIs added fuel to the fire and dragged the markets down in the last two-three weeks. While the budgetary disappointment is priced in to a large extent, the Indian markets could remain volatile and see a further slide in the short to medium term, if the monsoon progress is slow and corporate earnings and the future outlook is muted.

Is there any key factor (more domestically than globally) which can turn market sentiment?

We believe primarily revival in both economic growth and consumption is important, as improvement in these factors would lead to increased consumer confidence. Further market sentiments would turn positive when there would be a recovery in corporate earnings and sufficient monsoon. Lastly, favourable government policies to revive rural growth would bring stability in the markets.

On the global front, optimism over US-China trade deal and Fed’s dovish statement suggest that it is likely to cut interest rate in the next policy meet, this would extend support to the Indian markets which in turn would help boost FII/FPI inflow in India.

Do you think people will assume that NPL (non-performing loan) worries are over after June quarter earnings?

The NPL cycle has definitely turned around with improvement in ratios across both public as well as private sector banks. Faster resolution from NCLT and RBI’s increased vigilance has led to the turnaround. However, it would be too early to say that the NPL concerns are behind us, as state-run banks still have higher NPL and these banks would require additional capital for future growth. Further, given the current economic slowdown and struggling SME sector, the risk has increased for asset quality deteriorating further for banks.

After glimmer of hope from numbers like those of Dabur India, do you think FMCG sector could be a buy now or worst is still not over ?

We have seen that the FMCG sector has been witnessing slowdown/decline in numbers from the past one to two quarters due to overall economic slowdown and pullback in consumption demand, both in rural and urban areas. Further, commodity and crude price have been volatile and rising continuously due to which many companies’ margins have been impacted.

We believe Q1FY20 has been much better for Dabur but HUL reported a slowdown in volumes while its margin remained a surprise due to better product mix. Further, in our view, June quarter earnings for other companies are likely to be muted, however, we expect some revival in numbers post H2FY20; given the festive season. Nevertheless, near term challenges still persist for the FMCG sector but we have a positive outlook on the sector in the medium to long term.

Do you see any recovery in auto segment, which has been facing slowdown concerns since September 2018?

The domestic volumes in H2FY19 were adversely impacted due to variety of reasons. Firstly, the rise in fuel prices and increase in the cost of ownership (due to increase in insurance cost) impacted domestic sentiments. Further, given the high finance penetration levels in the industry, the liquidity crunch among NBFCs adversely impacted the growth outlook. The regulatory changes due to stricter safety norms also increased the cost of vehicles across the board. Moreover, due to the rise in key commodity prices and volatile currency movement led to increased cost pressures, which forced the OEMs to raise prices of vehicles. Hence, all these combined have led to a slowdown in the auto industry.

Going forward, we expect volumes across segment to recover gradually from H2FY20. Further, CVs (commercial vehicles) are likely to outperform towards the latter half of the year as pre-buying before BS-VI implementation would lead to healthy volume growth. On the PV (passenger vehicle) segment and two-wheelers front, we expect the recovery to be gradual as below-normal monsoon and tight liquidity conditions of NBFCs are likely to be an overhang on the volume growth. It would be prudent to be selective in the auto space given the current challenges faced by the sector.