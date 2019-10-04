RBI rate cut impact | Access to easy working capital will be key to spur consumption: Experts

The Reserve Bank of India slashed repo rate for sixth time in 2019, on October 4, taking total reduction to 135 basis points in current calendar year but considering interest rates in several banks, only half of transmission has been taken place.

"The true impact of the rate cut in boosting consumer sentiment will be determined by how smoothly banks facilitate its transmission to end customers. This coupled with bolstering the liquidity positions of retail NBFCs who play a crucial role in meeting the credit requirements of micro and small businesses will add further impetus as access to easy working capital for these businesses will be key to spur consumption," said Gaurav Gupta, CEO, Adani Capital.

Arun Thukral, MD & CEO at Axis Securities, also said the transmission will greatly help in boosting overall demand and push up the consumption and investment environment in the economy.

"The issue is transmission of these rates in the system. RBI has been asking banking system to offer loans at a level that reflects the benchmark cut, but the system is reluctant to pass on, due to risk aversion. It is a dichotomy that the one needs money does not get it and the one who is offered does not need it!," said Motilal Oswal, Managing Director, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

The transmission of rate cut is also likely to impact net interest margin that could be one of problems for banks while passing on rate cut.

"We welcome the repo rate-cut move and was seen as positive but now market is worried about all banks switching to repo rate, which could shrink their net interest margin. In near term, there will definitely be a problem for banks in term of margin while adjusting rate cut, but it will be strong move for long term," SP Tulsian of sptulsian.com told CNBC-TV18.

In fact, this is one of revival factors to remain in sync with measures announced by government since August, hence transmission is expected to get faster in coming months, experts feel.

"RBI placing importance on quick monetary policy transmission is also an important indication of the possible measures that the central bank may take in the near future," Dheeraj Singh, Head of Investments & Fund Manager – Fixed Income, Taurus Asset Management, told Moneycontrol.

Anusha Raheja, BFSI Research Analyst at LKP Securities, also said he expects faster transmission of rate cuts into credit markets.

"RBI is likely to stress on transmission on the delivered policy rate cuts to ensure that growth improves visibly," Abheek Barua, Chief Economist & Executive Vice President, HDFC Bank said.

As the rate cut is unlikely to end in coming policy meetings and the focus is more towards growth revival, the RBI will make sure all the transmission will happen smoothly this year itself, experts said.