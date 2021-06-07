RBI policy statement dovish, could keep rupee weighed down against dollar

The rupee opened flat ahead of the RBI policy statement on June 4 and traded in a narrow range. In line with expectations, the RBI held rates steady and maintained an accommodative stance. The governor mentioned that the central bank will continue to hold this view as long as necessary.

Inflation and growth projections were keenly eyed and with a second coronavirus wave leading to partial lockdown in many states, market participants were expecting lower growth projections.

The RBI trimmed the FY22 GDP forecast to 9.5 percent from 10.5 percent but did not expect the fallout from the current coronavirus restrictions to be as bad as the last year’s national lockdown. On the other hand, inflation risk looms as the central bank expects CPI-based inflation to be around 5.1 percent for FY21-22.

The MPC is closely monitoring the revival of growth and inflation dynamics. At this point, the focus is on growth and giving forward guidance to the accommodative stance. Higher international crude oil prices with a broad based surge in international commodity prices and logistics cost is worsening cost conditions. These developments could elevate core price pressure, although weak demand conditions may temper the pass-through to consumer inflation.

To ensure there is sufficient liquidity, the RBI introduced the Government Securities Acquisition Programme (GSAP 2.0) worth Rs 1.2 lakh crore and also announced a special liquidity window for specific sectors. The regular use of open market operations (OMOs) and operation twists are in line with RBI's endeavour to ensure orderly evolution of yield curve. All these measures are likely to keep financial conditions in the economy benign and support recovery.

The RBI is focused on an orderly evolution of the yield curve. At this point the yield curve is steep because there is abundant liquidity. In this scenario, the short end rates fall much more than for the longer term ones.

The governor said the central bank continued to build its FX reserves and was just shy of the $600-billion mark. The reserves are enough to cover around 15 months of imports and have been bolstered by rising inflows into the booming stock market and foreign direct investments.

RBI actively intervenes in purchases and sales in the foreign exchange and its various segments. The success of these efforts is reflected in the stability and orderliness in market conditions. Volatility of the currency has been managed despite the global spillovers.

Overall, the policy statement was dovish and that could keep the rupee weighed down against the US dollar. We expect that the momentum would lead to depreciation for the rupee and it could fall to 73.80. On the upside, resistance can be capped at 72.20.

The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.