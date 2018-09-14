RBI policy, September quarter results to guide market further; current volatility could sustain

Siddharth Sedani

The market is seeing profit booking or hedging taking place, considering headwinds faced due to macroeconomic challenges. A weak rupee and rising bond yields are major concerns and can dampen the company’s earnings.

However, IT & pharma companies are at an advantage due to their debt free, export-oriented nature of business.

The consumer inflation data (CPI) data for August is very positive at 3.69 percent versus 4.17 percent in July. The industrial production data (IIP) for July has also been stable at 6.6 percent versus 7 percent in June. The data is positive and will give room to RBI to hold the interest rates at current levels.

We are seeing a lot of volatility in the markets and may remain so in this month’s expiry. RBI monetary policy meeting and results season in October will give the markets further guidance.

The stocks we recommend are:

IndusInd Bank | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 2,248

The strategic Bharat Finance deal would be synergistic in the medium term.

Growth would be primarily driven by the focus on the retail portfolio, as management intends to rebalance the corporate and retail book ratio to 50:50 (from 60:40).

Credit growth grew 29.4 percent year-on-year (YoY) in Q1FY19, driven by secular growth across all segments, led by corporate lending (up 30 percent YoY), vehicle and retail (both up ~28 percent YoY).

We expect ~26 percent loan growth in the medium term.

Asset quality improved with slippages easing to ~1.26 percent of loan book (down 83 bps YoY, 111 bps QoQ) and credit cost softened to 55 basis points.

We expect the bank to maintain its stable asset quality over FY19-20 due to overall improvement in the rating profile of its corporate book and declining risk weightings of its vehicle-finance book.

Net interest margin (NIM) is expected to be resilient in the medium term, which was ~3.92 percent in Q1FY19, down 5 bps sequentially, on account of a sharp increase in the cost of funds (up 35 bps sequentially). Moreover, Bank's NIM is also supported by strong CASA franchise (43.4%) and an increase in the share of the retail portfolio.

With better headline asset quality parameters and loan-growth prospects over FY19-20, we have a buy recommendation with a target of Rs 2,248 based on the two-stage DDM Model.

This implies a ~4.15x P/ABV multiple on its FY20e book.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 609

The company has reported an income growth of 28.6 percent in its Q1FY19 standalone results at Rs 1,925 crore as against Rs 1,498 crore in Q1FY18.

The company’s loan book grew ~23 percent to Rs 55,390 crore in Q1FY19 as against Rs 45,150 crore in Q1FY18.

During the latest quarter, the company has witnessed higher growth in CV segment followed by tractors and cars segment.

PAT grew by 34 percent at Rs 269 crore in Q1FY19 as against Rs 201 crore Q1FY18.

In terms of net spreads, the company has reported an increase of 40 bps at 2.9 percent in Q1FY19 against a net spread of 2.5 percent in Q1FY18.

The company is also expected to focus on increasing its SME business which should also improve its return ratios going ahead.

The company has a healthy mix of both vertical lending across products while geographic mix across verticals which provides it a stable base business which reduces volatility and diversifies risk.

Going ahead we believe the company will continue to grow its foot print across the country which should enable it to grow at higher rates and maintain its market share in vehicle segment.

With Indian economy witnessing improvement in its macros especially the rural and semi-urban areas given higher government impetus we believe MMFS is well established in the hinterland to reap positive benefits in medium term.

We have a Buy rating on the company with a target price of Rs 609 per share.

Sundram Fasteners | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 760

Revenue from operations improved by 22.4 percent YoY to Rs 971 crore.

The company achieved the reported PAT of Rs 106 crore, a growth of 17.8 percent YoY with a net margin of 10.9 percent.

The company is significantly adding capacity and has incurred ~Rs 200-300 crore capital expenditure in FY18.

Management expects to invest ~Rs 350 crore in FY19.

The company is expanding its capacity and making concentrated efforts to improve the product mix with focus on high-value products and increased contribution of exports.

The company is a quality ancillary player with robust return ratios and is poised to further improve its earnings growth momentum.

Anticipating the future growth potential of the auto component industry and the positioning of SFL as a multi-product and multi-location company, we feel that it has huge growth potential and thus we maintain Buy with target price of Rs 760 per share based on 33x FY19E EPS of 23 per share.

