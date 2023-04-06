 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

RBI Policy meet: These sectors and stocks will be in focus as RBI brings smiles all around

Shubham Raj
Apr 06, 2023 / 12:03 PM IST

The direct implication is that your EMIs will not rise which is a relief for lakhs of homeowners and vehicle owners.

The stability in interest rate also means consumers can plan their purchases in a better way.

The market shrugged off its initial weakness and bounced higher on April 6 following a surprise move by the Reserve Bank of India keeping its policy rates unchanged. Though, some cooling off was seen at higher levels.

The Nifty climbed 50 points or 0.29 percent to 17607 level while the Sensex was stabilising around 59,821, up 0.22 percent. Buying was seen in PSU banks, realty and financial services names.

Adani Enterprises, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank and SBI were top gainers in the Nifty block, while losers included ONGC, HCL Tech and Tech Mahindra.

The RBI said it is pausing its rate hiking cycle with policy rate at 6.50 percent. The direct implication is that your EMIs will not rise which is a relief for lakhs of homeowners and vehicle owners.