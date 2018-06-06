RBI Policy Live: Economic activity has exhibited revival, says Urjit Patel

Live now
Jun 06, 2018 03:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
KEY TAKEAWAYS FROM RBI MPC POLICY
— RBI hikes repo rate by 25 bps to 6.25%
— RBI hikes reverse repo rate to 6%
— Despite repo rate hike, MPC keeps stance neutral
— April-September CPI seen at 4.8-4.9%, including rent allowance impact
— October-March CPI seen at 4.7%, including home rent allowance impact
— GDP growth projected at 7.5-7.6% for April-September
— GDP growth projected at 7.3-7.4% for October-March
Urban cooperative banks will be given opportunity to convert to small finance banks; norms soon, says RBI DG NS Vishwanathan.
Considering norms to prevent abuse in the markets that are regulated by the RBI, says central bank.
Investment activity is estimated to be robust, says RBI governor.
Time seemed right to raise rates by 25 basis points, says RBI deputy governor Acharya.
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya says food inflation has remained benign.
Will continue to be cautious and vigilant going forward, says RBI governor.
Domestic economic activity has exhibited revival in recent times, says RBI governor.
Excluding HRA impact, RBI governor says CPI inflation projected at 4.6 percent in H1 and 4.7 percent in H2.
Input cost pressures are firming up, says RBI governor.
RBI governor says cost of farm outputs has risen sequentially.
Both urban and rural consumption remain healthy, says Urjit Patel.
RBI governor says for FY19, the forecast of a normal south-west monsoon augurs well for agriculture sector.
RBI governor Urjit Patel says inflationary pressures have been rising in emerging economies.
MPC said adherence to budgetary targets by the Centre and the States – which appears to be the case thus far – will also ease upside risks to the inflation outlook considerably.
RBI said that it is closely monitoring low-ticket housing and will consider appropriate policy response such as a tightening of the LTV ratios and/or an increase in the risk weights, should the need arise.
RBI has also decided to grant banks the option to spread the mark-to-market (MTM) losses on investments held in Available for Sale (AFS) and Held for Trading (HFT) portfolio for the quarter ending June 30, 2018, equally over a period of four quarters, commencing from the quarter ending June 30, 2018.
The MPC noted that domestic economic activity has exhibited sustained revival in recent quarters and the output gap has almost closed.
The staggered impact of HRA revisions by various state governments may push headline inflation up, says MPC.
As forecasted by the IMD, if the monsoon is normal and well-distributed temporally and spatially, it may help keep food inflation benign, says MPC.
The minutes of the MPC’s meeting will be published by June 20, 2018.
The MPC has reiterated its commitment to achieving the medium-term target for headline inflation of 4 percent on a durable basis.
MPC says crude oil prices have been volatile recently and this imparts considerable uncertainty to the inflation outlook, both on the upside and the downside.
Consumption, both rural and urban, remains healthy and is expected to strengthen further, says MPC.
The resulting pick-up in the momentum of inflation excluding food, fuel and HRA has imparted persistence into higher CPI projections for 2018-19, says MPC.
The decision of the MPC is consistent with the neutral stance of monetary policy in consonance with the objective of achieving the medium-term target for consumer price index (CPI) inflation of 4 percent within a band of +/- 2 percent, while supporting growth.
GDP growth is projected in the range of 7.5-7.6 percent in H1 and 7.3-7.4 percent in H2, with risks evenly balanced.
All MPC members voted in favour of a rate hike.
The MPC reiterates its commitment to achieving the medium-term target for headline inflation of 4 percent on a durable basis.