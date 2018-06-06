App
Jun 06, 2018 03:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RBI Policy Live: Economic activity has exhibited revival, says Urjit Patel

Repo rate was hiked by 25 basis points to 6.25 percent while reverse repo has been revised to 6 percent

  • Jun 06, 02:48 PM (IST)

  • Jun 06, 02:45 PM (IST)

    KEY TAKEAWAYS FROM RBI MPC POLICY

    — RBI hikes repo rate by 25 bps to 6.25%

    — RBI hikes reverse repo rate to 6%

    — Despite repo rate hike, MPC keeps stance neutral

    — GDP growth projected at 7.3-7.4% in October-March

    — April-September CPI seen at 4.8-4.9%, including rent allowance impact

    — October-March CPI seen at 4.7%, including home rent allowance impact

    — MPC retains FY19 GDP growth forecast at 7.4%

    — GDP growth projected at 7.5-7.6% for April-September

    — GDP growth projected at 7.3-7.4% for October-March

  • Jun 06, 03:01 PM (IST)

    Urban cooperative banks will be given opportunity to convert to small finance banks; norms soon, says RBI DG NS Vishwanathan.

  • Jun 06, 02:58 PM (IST)

    Considering norms to prevent abuse in the markets that are regulated by the RBI, says central bank.

  • Jun 06, 02:56 PM (IST)

    Investment activity is estimated to be robust, says RBI governor.

  • Jun 06, 02:52 PM (IST)

    Time seemed right to raise rates by 25 basis points, says RBI deputy governor Acharya.

  • Jun 06, 02:52 PM (IST)

    RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya says food inflation has remained benign.

  • Jun 06, 02:51 PM (IST)

    Will continue to be cautious and vigilant going forward, says RBI governor. 

  • Jun 06, 02:50 PM (IST)

    Domestic economic activity has exhibited revival in recent times, says RBI governor.

  • Jun 06, 02:50 PM (IST)

    Excluding HRA impact, RBI governor says CPI inflation projected at 4.6 percent in H1 and 4.7 percent in H2.

  • Jun 06, 02:48 PM (IST)

    Input cost pressures are firming up, says RBI governor.

  • Jun 06, 02:48 PM (IST)

    RBI governor says cost of farm outputs has risen sequentially.

  • Jun 06, 02:47 PM (IST)

    Both urban and rural consumption remain healthy, says Urjit Patel.

  • Jun 06, 02:47 PM (IST)

    RBI governor says for FY19, the forecast of a normal south-west monsoon augurs well for agriculture sector.

  • Jun 06, 02:46 PM (IST)

    RBI governor Urjit Patel says inflationary pressures have been rising in emerging economies.

  • Jun 06, 02:45 PM (IST)

    MPC said adherence to budgetary targets by the Centre and the States – which appears to be the case thus far – will also ease upside risks to the inflation outlook considerably.

  • Jun 06, 02:44 PM (IST)

    RBI said that it is closely monitoring low-ticket housing and will consider appropriate policy response such as a tightening of the LTV ratios and/or an increase in the risk weights, should the need arise.

  • Jun 06, 02:44 PM (IST)

    RBI has also decided to grant banks the option to spread the mark-to-market (MTM) losses on investments held in Available for Sale (AFS) and Held for Trading (HFT) portfolio for the quarter ending June 30, 2018, equally over a period of four quarters, commencing from the quarter ending June 30, 2018. 

  • Jun 06, 02:42 PM (IST)

    The MPC noted that domestic economic activity has exhibited sustained revival in recent quarters and the output gap has almost closed. 

  • Jun 06, 02:42 PM (IST)

    The staggered impact of HRA revisions by various state governments may push headline inflation up, says MPC.

  • Jun 06, 02:42 PM (IST)

    As forecasted by the IMD, if the monsoon is normal and well-distributed temporally and spatially, it may help keep food inflation benign, says MPC.

  • Jun 06, 02:41 PM (IST)

    The minutes of the MPC’s meeting will be published by June 20, 2018.

  • Jun 06, 02:41 PM (IST)

    The MPC has reiterated its commitment to achieving the medium-term target for headline inflation of 4 percent on a durable basis.

  • Jun 06, 02:40 PM (IST)

    MPC says crude oil prices have been volatile recently and this imparts considerable uncertainty to the inflation outlook, both on the upside and the downside.

  • Jun 06, 02:40 PM (IST)

    Consumption, both rural and urban, remains healthy and is expected to strengthen further, says MPC. 

  • Jun 06, 02:38 PM (IST)

    The resulting pick-up in the momentum of inflation excluding food, fuel and HRA has imparted persistence into higher CPI projections for 2018-19, says MPC. 

  • Jun 06, 02:37 PM (IST)

    The decision of the MPC is consistent with the neutral stance of monetary policy in consonance with the objective of achieving the medium-term target for consumer price index (CPI) inflation of 4 percent within a band of +/- 2 percent, while supporting growth.

  • Jun 06, 02:36 PM (IST)

    GDP growth is projected in the range of 7.5-7.6 percent in H1 and 7.3-7.4 percent in H2, with risks evenly balanced.

  • Jun 06, 02:35 PM (IST)

    All MPC members voted in favour of a rate hike. 

  • Jun 06, 02:35 PM (IST)

    The MPC reiterates its commitment to achieving the medium-term target for headline inflation of 4 percent on a durable basis.

