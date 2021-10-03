RBI policy, global trends to dictate stock market this week: Analysts

“This week, the RBI is scheduled to announce its monetary policy. India's service PMI is also due to be released this week,” Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said.
During the last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark plunged 1,282.89 points, or 2.13 per cent. Market benchmarks faced losses for the fourth straight session on Friday.
Markets would also track the movement of the rupee, Brent crude and FPI investments.
“The September correction in the US markets does highlight some developing risks – a surge in global inflation, oil and commodity prices, rising interest rates, Fed taper and the recent developments on the China front – which could create intermittent disruption in investor sentiment.
“Indian markets are currently richly valued and therefore not immune from some of these headwinds. However, given the strong earnings outlook trajectory, any meaningful correction in the equity markets can serve as an entry opportunity for long-term investors with a sufficiently long investment horizon," said Unmesh Kulkarni – Managing Director Senior Advisor, Julius Baer India.
(With PTI inputs)