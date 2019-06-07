'RBI played it safe with rate cut, wants to align with the overall fiscal policy'

Jaikishan Parmar

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) credit policy was largely along the expected lines. However, the stock market was disappointed as the rate cut was limited to just 25 bps instead of 35 or even 50 bps.

The RBI wants to balance boosting growth and limit rate options. Also, the policy was intended to push growth and now the government's fiscal policy in the upcoming budget on July 5 shall further the growth foundation laid by RBI.

Let us first analyse the reason behind the rate cut.

The GDP growth fell to 5.8 percent in the fourth quarter of FY19 and grew about 6.8 percent in the entire fiscal.

Moreover, the unemployment rate touched a 45-year high of 6.1 percent, according to NSSO figures.

But perhaps the most worrying aspect is the ongoing US-China trade war. Not to forget that the gross capital formation also fell steeply by 3.6 percent.

RBI also wants to ensure that weak monsoons do not push up inflation, which may not be in conjunction with lower rates.

Key takeaways from the Monetary Policy announcement

> Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) reduced the repo rates under the liquidity adjustment facility (LAF) by 25 bps from 6 percent to 5.75 percent.

> As a result, the net impact on rates is just 25 bps in the last one year as the previous two rate cuts even out the two rate hikes last year.

> This rate cut reduces the reverse repo rate to 5.50 percent and the bank rate and MSF rate to 6 percent; both with a spread of 25 bps either side of the repo rate.

> MPC has decided to change the stance of the monetary policy from 'Neutral' to 'Accommodative' leaving room for more cuts in the future.

> MPC has hinted at comfortable liquidity conditions in the market through a mix of open market operations (OMO) and dollar swap auctions, as and when required.

> There was an agreement among the 6 MPC members for both the rate cut and shifting of stance.

The RBI has played it safe, and rightly so

The weak GDP growth coupled with dismal employment numbers and the weak core sector numbers made a case of a rate cut.

However, the RBI had its own constraints and for the right reasons. The rate cut must be read in conjunction with the shift in the rate stance.

The RBI wants to ensure rate transmission to the borrowers which had not happened in the first two rate cuts. Monsoon forecasts from SKYMET and the IMD have been weak to moderate and any shortfall in monsoon could have an impact on output and prices.

The RBI wanted to ensure that weak monsoons did not translate into higher inflation. The shift in stance, gives the MPC and the RBI more time and elbow room to take further action based on the future data flows at the same time giving out the right message to the market.

Setting a bigger agenda beyond rates

The MPC has tried to impart a larger message that the policy was not just about rates but also about a better fit into fiscal policy and looking at regulation in a larger context.

Following additional measures may also be of interest to the markets at large.

> The liquidity ratio for banks shall be fixed at 4 percent for systemically important banks and 3.5 percent for other banks to bring about harmonisation with global Basel standards over a period of time.

> The RBI has made it clear that it does not want to rush through the payment bank licenses and has put on hold the proposal to offer these licenses on tap.

> MPC has proposed to set up a working committee to review regulatory guidelines and the supervisory framework for Core Investment Companies (CIC) as opposed to holding companies.

> RBI will offer a fair and transparent platform to retail players in the foreign exchange market which will go live in August 2019 under the aegis of the clearing corporations.

> RBI will do away with charges for NEFT and RTGS payments to encourage digital payments with the caveat that banks must pass on this benefit entirely to the customers.

The policy can be seen as a fine balance which makes a start on rate cuts but also keeps the doors open to data with an accommodative stance.

The bigger message is that the RBI now wants to align more with the overall fiscal policy and we will have to await the details in the Union Budget.

(The author is Senior Equity Research Analyst - BFSI at Angel Broking Limited.)

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.