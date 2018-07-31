RBI MPC meet outcome on August 1: Status quo or not — what are experts pricing in?

All eyes are on the outcome of the Monetary Policy Committee’s (MPC) meeting on August 1. The central bank’s panel will release its third bi-monthly monetary policy statement for 2018-19. The decision of the MPC will be announced at 14:30 hours IST on August 1.

Most economists expect the MPC to keep policy rates unchanged but the commentary would be a key thing to watch out for.

Stability in the rupee in the recent weeks and the moderation of oil prices could also be pointed out by the RBI as somewhat comforting.

Here are 5 things that analysts are listing in terms of expectations from the meeting tomorrow.

Status quo or not?

Dhananjay Sinha of Emkay Global sees the central bank hiking repo rate by another 25 basis points to 6.5 percent. “We now believe that with the sharp rise in both CPI and WPI inflation, RBI may do a cumulative tightening of more than 50 bps (basis points) during the rest of FY19,” he said in a note. CARE Ratings expects a status quo at the meeting.

Abheek Barua, Chief Economist, HDFC Bank, said balancing the risks and the comforts, the MPC is likely to keep the policy rates unchanged. "With already elevated bond yields, the MPC is unlikely to send very hawkish signals to the market with back-to-back rate hikes," he said.

Edelweiss also expects the MPC to keep repo rate or the rate at which RBI lends money to commercial banks, unchanged at 6.25 percent, with the committee having hiked rates at the last policy meet after a hiatus of four years.

Inflation

Barua said inflationary risks are still there but the rise in food prices (in June and July) has been much lower than the historical trend. This sort of sub-par food inflation could be underlined as an offsetting factor against the minimum support price risk and elevated core inflation, the economist said.

Emkay’s Sinha expects food inflation to rise in FY19 on the back of significant hike in MSP Kharif prices (15 percent), higher government procurement and supply shortfall (due to lower Kharif sowing area this year). Monsoon condition is normal this year (-3.5 percent below long period average as on July 18).

But, CARE Ratings has a different view. It does not see a substantial rise in inflation. However, it does agree an unpredictable monsoon poses risks to food inflation. Food prices are likely to witness moderation in case monsoons continue to be normal.

Liquidity tightening

CARE Ratings, in its note, highlighted how the liquidity has been under pressure and has seen a sustained increase in the past three weeks.

Emkay expects this tightening to continue and the central bank could be more aggressive in the stance. “RBI has purchased Rs 20,000 crore through OMOs till date, even as it’s incremental lending to the government, including OMOs, stands at Rs 1.86 lakh crore. RBI is likely to get more aggressive on this front and might also announce a slew of liquidity measures,” analysts at the firm noted.

Rupee

The rupee has depreciated against the US dollar to 68.9 to 69-odd levels in the recent past. “Widening trade deficit in May 2018, foreign fund outflows, worsening of trade relations, concerns over fiscal position of the government post MSP announcement led to a weakening of the rupee,” CARE Ratings wrote in its report.

Increased likelihood of US rate hikes and winding down of ECB’s stimulus program may further lead to a reallocation of funds and depreciation in the rupee, it added.

Impact of a rise in MSPs

Increase in minimum support prices may not result in a substantial rise in inflation as most of its effect will depend on the dynamics of procurement and supply-side scenario, according to CARE Ratings.

A rise in output could mitigate this price increase.