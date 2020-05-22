App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 22, 2020 12:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RBI moratorium extension negative for NBFCs; bet on housing finance companies: Emkay Global

Although the 40bps cut in policy rate cut will support margins, especially for better NBFCs, the extension of the moratorium will be bigger trouble for large ones.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on May 22 decided to permit lending institutions to extend the moratorium on term-loan repayments by another three months to August 31, 2020.

On March 27, the central bank has permitted all commercial banks, co-operative banks, all-India financial institutions, and NBFCs, including housing finance companies and micro-finance institutions, to put on hold for three months payment of instalments of all term loans outstanding as on March 1, 2020.

The RBI’s decision to extend the moratorium to August 31 could turn out to be a major negative for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), Emkay Global has said in a note.

Close
Here's the full text of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das' May 22 conference
  “We read this as major negative for all NBFCs (including the ones with strong liability franchises), as this would further delay the overall collection and recovery procedure, and stretch the total liquidity cycle for all. In addition, this would further damage financial discipline, especially for small-ticket borrowers and MFIs,” the note added.

The note highlighted that there was no clarity yet over the moratorium extension for NBFCs from banks. “Most of the large NBFCs stayed away from opting for a moratorium; however, we think they also need to change stance over this. Hence, confusion multiplies now,” it said.

related news

Another worry remains over lack of clarity over asset reclassification standstill which expires on May 31. “In the absence of an extension, we would see a large chunk of NPA additions, along with sizeable increase in provision requirement for all lenders,” it said.

Although the 40bps cut in policy rate cut would support margins, especially for better NBFCs, further moratorium extension would be bigger trouble for large ones.

“We have been reiterating that housing finance companies (HFCs) are better placed in comparison with asset finance companies (AFCs). However, near-term pressure for all is inevitable. Bajaj Finance, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company, and M&M Financial Services could be a little more vulnerable now,” said the Emkay Global note.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Check our complete coverage on RBI's May 22 announcements here

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on May 22, 2020 12:54 pm

tags #Asset Finance Companies #housing finance companies #MARKET OUTLOOK #NBFCs #RBI #Shaktikanta Das

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Investment tips in COVID-19 times: Here is what commercial real estate experts say

Investment tips in COVID-19 times: Here is what commercial real estate experts say

COVID-19 | Helicopter drop of money gets mainstream policy attention

COVID-19 | Helicopter drop of money gets mainstream policy attention

Explained | Moderna vaccine: Everything you need to know

Explained | Moderna vaccine: Everything you need to know

most popular

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.