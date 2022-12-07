 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RBI Monetary Policy | Just like the Fed, an RBI pivot remains elusive for Dalal Street

Chiranjivi Chakraborty
Mumbai / Dec 07, 2022 / 12:32 PM IST

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (File photo)

Investors these days are obsessed over timing the moment when global central bankers will start to pivot from their current streak of increasing interest rates to worrying over slowing global growth.

In the US, traders are trying to predict everyday when the US Federal Reserve will pause its record breaking interest rate hike cycle amid growing signs that the world’s largest economy may soon tip into a recession.

In India, it is no different, it seems.

Several investors have been hoping that the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee will possibly set the tone for an eventual pause in rate hikes after a token rate hike of 35 basis points on December 7.

The MPC has delivered on the expectations as far as the quantum of the rate hike is concerned as it raised the repo rate to 6.25 percent from 5.9 percent earlier but the pivot on future rate hikes remained elusive.

To be sure, the MPC has raised the interest rates by 225 basis points since May with some signs that retail inflation, measured by the Consumer Price Index, is moderating. CPI moderated to a three-month low 6.77 percent in October and is expected to fall to 5.9 percent by December, barely within MPC’s tolerance band of 2-6 percent.