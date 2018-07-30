RBI may want to wait for additional data before it goes for another hike: Kotak Mutual Fund

Kotak Mutual Fund

A month ago, I would have said that the rate hike looks certain in the August MPC. Now, I will have to hedge my bets. A lot of changes are seen in the business world on a day-to-day basis. By that measure, MPC has to account for a lot of data and uncertainty between two months of the policy period.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has never been shy when it comes to handling the inflationary pressure. And, the pressure does exist presently.

In the last one year, Brent crude has rallied from USD 50 per barrel to USD 80 per barrel (at its peak point). Brent price rise has a major economic impact for net crude importers countries like India.

The current account deficit (CAD) is rising; the rupee is losing value, and the input prices of most of the commodities are coming under pressure. Thus, crude price rally is a harbinger for general inflationary pressure in the Indian economy.

The CPI inflation has responded, as was expected. Inflation that was at 2.36 percent last year is now around 5 percent. That is a massive uptrend in inflation by any standard. The RBI stance to hike rates in this backdrop is completely understandable.

But, the need for growth also needs to be taken into account. Especially when the NPA-riddled PSU banks require their lenders to become commercially viable: which is only possible when the general demand begins to pick up.

Over the last few weeks, the Brent oil has calmed down from around the USD 80-level to around USD 74 per barrel. Prices may have slid even more if global anxieties had not risen due to US–Iran bickering.

Moreover, monsoon seems to be largely progressing well in most parts of the country. This should help mitigate the inflationary pressure in the agri-commodities segment. Thus, the RBI may want to watch the emerging trend before it takes any measures.

Having said that, the inflationary risk still looms. But, its intensity has moderated. RBI may, therefore, want to wait for additional data before it goes for another hike.

The deferring of the hike will also extend the leg-room for the central banker, were the need for hike arises at a later date. Thus it’s a likelihood that the policy stance may be put at neutral.

The bond market has already discounted an additional rate hike and the yields levels continue to remain elevated. The market will continue to read the RBI commentary carefully, with one eye on oil and inflation numbers.

Thus, bond markets in near term would continue to be vulnerable to rate actions by the central banker in response to the global and domestic macros. The only silver lining is that excessive pessimism is currently baked into bond yields!

The author is CIO (Debt) & Head of Products, Kotak Mutual Fund. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.