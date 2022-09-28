English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Green energy deals | Why strategic players, top funds line up
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    RBI may raise interest rates faster than expected, says Kotak Institutional Equities' Prasad

    The RBI is set to raise interest rate for the fourth time in a row at its Monetary Policy Committee outcome on Friday to tame stubborn inflation.

    September 28, 2022 / 01:02 PM IST

    The Reserve Bank of India is expected to raise interest rates at a faster rate than expected earlier, said Sanjeev Prasad, managing director and co-head at Kotak Institutional Equities.

    Prasad said the central bank may do so to react to the aggressive rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve and to counter strength in the dollar.

    Last week, the Fed had hiked the Federal funds rate by 75 basis points (bps) to 3-3.25 percent to curb soaring inflation.

    "I guess every other central bank could be posed to, in a way, manage the external situation/currency also," he said in an interview to CNBC TV18. "So just not a case of inflation. It's just also the external situation."

    According to reports, the RBI is set to raise interest rate for the fourth time in a row at its Monetary Policy Committee outcome on Friday to tame stubborn inflation. The central bank is seen going for a 50-bps increase to take interest rates to a three-year high of 5.9 percent.

    Close

    Related stories

    Also read: RBI set for fourth straight rate hike to quell inflation, say experts

    Prasad also suggested that investors may consider 'sitting on cash' at this juncture instead of buying stocks to expand their portfolios.

    "Sit on cash. It's a tough one... Because the defensives, whether it is consumer staples or pharmaceuticals, none of them are really cheap, many of them have in terms of multiples, seen an expansion over the last three years," he said.

    Talking about domestic pharma companies, Prasad believes that pharma stocks are performing well and valuations have also been reasonable.

    "I will say domestic pharma businesses are doing actually quite well...it is probably starting to look more interesting given the de-rating which one has seen," he said.

    From a valuation ad growth standpoint, Prasad also mentioned that the banking and IT space have also been performing well.
    Tags: #Economy #inflation #markets #RBI #US Fed
    first published: Sep 28, 2022 01:02 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.