RBI may keep rates unchanged, economic projections to be the focus: Barclays

The monetary policy committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to keep the policy rates unchanged considering the elevated inflation rates, a note from Barclays Research has said.

"An inflation-constrained central bank is likely to stand pat in October, with three new MPC members likely to join the committee. The focus will be on the RBI’s updated economic projections, which it may publish after a period of almost eight months," said Rahul Bajoria, Chief India Economist, Barclays.

The RPI MPC meet will begin on September 29 and the decision will be out on October 1.

"Price trends since the last policy meeting have shown that headline CPI has remained above the RBI’s target, and a 'durable reduction' has not manifested, which would allow the RBI to consider alternative policy options," Barclays said.

There are some signs of improvement as the business activity starts to return to normal as lockdown restrictions are rolled back.

"As such, India’s inflation-constrained central bank is unlikely to deliver a rate cut, and we expect all policy rates—the repo rate, the reverse repo rate and the cash reserve ratio—to stay unchanged. We expect RBI to cut rates only once more, by 25bp, in Q1 2021," Barclays said.

Data projections from the central bank will be critical, as they will spell out out the RBI’s assessment of the extent of the current slowdown and the medium-term implications of the crisis, Barclays said.

"Given that the Reserve Bank of India Act requires it to publish its forecasts every six months, the RBI’s projections – however uncertain – will likely be published in the October Monetary Policy Statement," said Barclays.

"We also await further clarity on RBI’s recent remarks about using the exchange rate as a tool to fight imported inflation. Although inflation in India’s import basket remains high due to higher gold prices and increases in fuel taxes, we do not see much scope for this trend to continue, especially since the government continues to exercise significant discretion on the pass-through of fuel costs, and the cost of crude is a much smaller component in retail fuel prices," Barclays added.

