'RBI may have to stretch GSAP/OMOs beyond Rs 4.5 lakh crore to manage impending demand-supply mismatch'

The Dissent reappears: The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) expectedly kept the key rates unchanged unanimously and reiterated its accommodative stance both on rates and liquidity. However, Professor Varma's dissent on the continuation of accommodative stance for foreseeable future shows the emerging split within the MPC. The June minutes had given us the hints of possible vote split in August, especially with inflation unexpectedly crossing 6 percent in May and June. This is the second time in one year that we have seen a vote split on accommodation, led by Professor Varma (last in October 2020, where he showed his preference for time-based guidance amid rising inflation risks, which he then read as inferred by bond bears as seen in steepening of the yield curve).

Inflation transitory but still hugging the higher end of tolerance band: The MPC maintained that growth is still sub-par and needs consistent firm traction, and that continued policy support is vital for a durable growth revival. Real GDP growth projection retained at 9.5 percent for FY22. Amid recent inflation surprises, the RBI raised headline CPI inflation by 60bps to 5.7 percent for FY22 (earlier: 5.1 percent, Emkay: 5.4 percent). However despite emerging inflation risks and sharp upward revision in FY22 inflation, MPC retained the view that inflation has transitory aspects, led by supply-side bottlenecks, even when they see inflation hugging the higher end of their tolerance band in the near term. The governor maintained amid demand slack, the pass-through to output prices and core inflation is getting tempered and that core inflation has registered an appreciable moderation in recent reading.

Liquidity and Yield curve management remain show stealer: The focus was on communication on liquidity management key amid evolving market risks and the yield curve management. The RBI reaffirmed longer tenor Variable Reverse Rate Repos (VRRRs) as the first step toward normalization amid current bumper liquidity surplus and reinstated that the normalization of liquidity operations should not be confused with liquidity tightening. The reintroduction of fortnightly VRRRs with higher quantum restates the same. We note the surplus liquidity has not necessarily percolated well across the curve or segments of the rates market as asymmetric gains in credit markets. This also raises the risk of rerouting of surplus liquidity and excessive risk taking in other asset classes. We do not see the VRRR quantum increase as a step towards Reverse Repo tightening in the near-term and still see that not happening until at least end-CY21.

Stress on orderly evolution of Yield curve: On yield curve controls (YCC), the RBI reiterating its support for the bond market and also indicating that they do not necessarily target any level or segment of the yield curve and would like to see active trading in all segments of the yield curve for its orderly evolution. However, the governor still hinted at their preference for lower sovereign risk premia ahead. The statement on keeping a balance in on-the-run and off-the-run securities while conducting Government Securities Acquisition Programme (GSAPs) is welcome as with markets were showing their discomfort with RBI’s choice of papers for GSAP and devolution of papers at cut-off yields uncomfortable to the RBI.

Our Take: Accommodation abound

Accommodation abound even with risks ahead: Clearly the RBI seems anchored on improving growth prospects and maintaining stable financial conditions even with elevated inflation risks. The governor's mention of still being in 'whatever it takes' mode reiterates the stress on durable improvement amid growth economic slack and that the nascent and hesitant recovery needs to be nurtured through fiscal, monetary and sectoral policy levers. Their inflation forecast seem to be higher than ours (5.4 percent) and the street on an average, but given their insistence on the transitory nature of inflation, they are unlikely to be budged, unless inflation surprises above their base forecast range.

Gsec curve flattening bias remains: Overall, while we see RBI changing its rates stance only in H1CY22, and we expect the RBI to get more accountable and action oriented in 2HFY22 as seen by a more vocal action on G-sec purchases. After all, a lower welfare cost of public debt may be needed when public funds are used for investments addressing growing economic externalities. We reckon that even with yields inching up orderly and gradually, the RBI will continue to strive to fix the artificially skewed yield curve and maintain its preference for curve flattening. We maintain RBI may have to stretch GSAP/OMOs (open market operations) beyond Rs 4.5 lakh crore+ to manage impending demand-supply mismatch.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.