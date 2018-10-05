RBI likely to hike interest rate by 25 bps: Rate-sensitive stocks take a beating

Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will have to take a tough call on October 5, over whether or not to hike rates. This seems to be a difficult time for the central bank, as on one hand, the fall in the rupee's value and rise in crude oil prices are feeding inflation, and on the other, the IL&FS crisis and tight liquidity in the money market are raising financial stability concerns.

Since the MPC's mandate is to target inflation, there is a possibility that we may be seeing another rate hike — the third one in a row. While a rate hike may not be the worst idea when it comes to controlling inflation, it would be interesting to see what other measures RBI would take to maintain financial stability going forward. The bank's guidance will be the key takeaway from the meeting.

Higher crude oil prices, OPEC ruling out further output hikes and US sanctions on Iran could ensure firmness in crude for a while. This coupled with a weak rupee could exacerbate the imported inflation.

Headed by RBI Governor Urjit Patel, MPC is expected to hike key policy repo rate by 25 basis points (bps, 0.25 percentage point) after a three-day meeting.

Lakshmi Iyer, CIO (Debt) & Head of Products, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management, said: "The MPC meeting is happening at a time when a tale of two Cs is unfolding – crude oil prices and currency. The rupee has depreciated almost 7 percent since last policy while crude oil prices are up by over 17 percent. This clearly is a double whammy for and net oil importer nation like India."

Edelweiss investment Research sees RBI raising the policy repo rate by 25 bps on October 5. The central bank will have to balance multiple objectives in the current meeting.

“RBI has already done OMO purchases of Rs 51,000 crore this fiscal and has announced plans to infuse further liquidity of Rs 36,000 crore in October, in order to counter the liquidity deficit in the market and ease the sky-high bond yields. RBI will have to balance the two misaligned objectives,” it said.

Shares of rate sensitive stocks including automobiles, finance and realty were reeling under pressure on Thursday as the rupee hit new record low and oil prices continued to trade higher.

Ahead of the policy, the Nifty auto index is trading 1 percent lower as the market sentiment remained weak dragged by Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor which are down 2 percent each followed by Exide Industries, Mahindra & Mahindra and Maruti Suzuki.

The realty space is tacking a knock as Indiabulls Real Estate, Oberoi Realty, Phoenix Mills, Sobha and Unitech are all in the red.

Banking stocks are trading mixed with IndusInd Bank up 1 percent followed by Bank of Baroda, State Bank of India, RBL Bank and Axis Bank.

“Sectors like consumption, consumer durables, banking, and real estate will be impacted the most from the rate hike as the cost of the products will be directly influenced due to increase in interest rate,” Ritesh Ashar , CSO KIFS TradeCapital told Moneycontrol.

Samiran Chakraborty of Citi in an interveiw to CNBC-TV18 said, "The combination of these developments reinforces our view of a 25 bps rate hike along with a change in stance. In fact, on the margin, it increases the chances of a stronger policy action through a 50 bps rate hike to restore market confidence on macro stability."

Rajesh Agarwal of AUM Capital recommends a buy on Axis Bank with stop loss at Rs 568 and target of Rs 610 and a buy also on DLF with stop loss at Rs 152 and target of Rs 167.