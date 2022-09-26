English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    RBI likely sells dollars as rupee hits fresh record low

    The rupee hit a record low of 81.5525 per dollar, down from 80.99 in the previous session.

    Reuters
    September 26, 2022 / 10:47 AM IST

    The Indian rupee sank to a new record low on Monday, following the pound's tumble and fears over more aggressive monetary tightening, with traders saying the Reserve Bank of India likely sold dollars to contain the decline.

    The rupee hit a record low of 81.5525 per dollar, down from 80.99 in the previous session.

    The intervention by the RBI was confirmed to Reuters by four traders.

    "The reason rupee is managing to cling on to 81.50 is the RBI," a private bank trader said. "But the supply of dollars by the RBI is getting easily absorbed."
    Reuters
    Tags: #Economy #India #Indian Rupee #RBI #Rupee #US dollar
    first published: Sep 26, 2022 10:47 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.