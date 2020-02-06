RBI keeps policy stance accommodative: 10 stocks that may reap benefits

The Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee kept rates on hold on February 6 in-line with expectations, but assured that it will keep an accommodative stance to boost growth in the economy.

The RBI has to walk the tight rope between managing inflation and boosting growth. The GDP growth may remain capped at 5 percent in FY20, slowest pace in a decade. The central bank though said its outlook on growth is positive and that the GDP could grow by 6 percent in FY21.

The RBI kept the policy repo rate unchanged at 5.15 percent, and consequently, the reverse repo rate under the LAF remains unchanged at 4.90 percent and the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate and the Bank Rate at 5.40 percent.

The MPC also decided to continue with the accommodative stance as long as it is necessary to revive growth, while ensuring that inflation remains within the target.

These decisions are in consonance with the objective of achieving the medium-term target for consumer price index (CPI) inflation of 4 percent within a band of +/- 2 per cent, while supporting growth, RBI said in the policy document.

Both CPI and WPI inflation rose on the back of higher food prices, with headline CPI inflation comfortably overshooting the RBI’s upper target limit of 6 percent mark.

Last year, RBI slashed interest rates by 135 bps. But in December, rates were unchanged. The US Fed also maintained its status-quo stance last month and did not alter the rates, in order to have an accommodative approach to boost the economy.

The MPC recognises that there is policy space available for future action. The path of inflation is, however, elevated and on a rising trajectory through Q4:2019-20

Rate sensitive companies that are likely to benefit in case RBI goes for a rate cut in the next policy meeting will be among the ones which are high debt companies, housing finance companies, as well as realty stocks, suggest experts.

"Reduced CRR requirement for incremental retail loans was a positive step. With inflation expected to remain elevated in the coming months, we see a long pause on repo rates," Amar Ambani, Senior President and Head of Research – Institutional Equities, YES Securities told Moneycontrol."We see headline inflation coming off significantly in H2 FY21, with favoUrable base effect kicking in and fuel and food prices decelerating. RBI will be in a position to cut rates again after a long pause, in our opinion. We’re yet to work out extent of cuts, but a 25 basis points should come through at the very least," he said.







Here is a list of top 10 rate-sensitive stocks that are likely to benefit the most from an accommodative stance from the Reserve Bank of India:

A rate cut will bring down the home loan interest rates which will lead to lower EMIs. This will be a big positive for the sector as the positive impact will trickle down to the bottom line of the Company.

Amongst the three, Godrej Properties is the best bet from a fundamental perspective, however, it is currently trading at very high valuations and hence not the right time to invest in this stock.

If the housing finance companies pass on the benefits of lower interest rates to their customers, there will be a drastic improvement in loan disbursals.

This will in turn enhance their profitability. HDFC is indeed the leader with class and quality and a brand that has been present in our Indian markets since 1970’s.

LIC Housing on the other hand, is also among the top housing finance companies which can be looked at from a long term perspective.

State Bank of India: SBI has outperformed all PSU banks and delivered decent Q3 results. Stock is placed above its important EMAs.

Axis Bank: Technically, Stock is trading above important averages and bank has improved its asset in last few quarters.

ICICI Bank: Lower NPAs and improving operational margin from last few quarters, ICICI bank is among top-performing private bank.

Bajaj Finance: With improved numbers along with better placed among NBFCs, Bajaj finance is the best pick for such volatility.

Expert: Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services Ltd

M&M Financial Services Ltd

M&MFS is a non-banking financial company (NBFC) that provides asset finance and other financial products and services to buyers in rural and semi-urban markets

M&MFS’s Q3FY20 NII grew 13.4% YoY/ 6.8% QoQ, due to a reduction in borrowing cost. Provisions increased 78.1 percent YoY/10.9 percent QoQ, due to extra provisioning given challenging economic conditions.

Asset quality remained under pressure as GNPA/NNPA ratio declining sequentially at 7.6%/6.0% in Q3FY20 (vs 7.2%/5.8% in Q2FY20).

We expect that the strong parentage and company’s ability to borrow at reduced rates, aided by extensive branch network and diversified product portfolio should help MMFS grow its earnings.

Expert: Amit Gupta, Co-Founder & CEO, TradingBells HDFC, L&T Finance, Shriram Transport Finance, Bajaj Finance, PEL and LIC Housing RBI keeps interest rate unchanged with an accommodative stance which was largely expected but the benefit of CRR to banks for the auto, home and MSME loans is a big positive for the overall market as liquidity was the main concern for economic growth. There is a big booster for the real estate sector in terms of extension of date of commencement of commercial operations of project loans for commercial real estate, delayed for reasons beyond the control of promoters, by another one year without downgrading the asset classification. So we can say that this monetary policy is an extension of the budget to boost economic growth. NBFC stocks like HDFC Ltd, M&M finance, L&T Finance, Shriram transport finance, Bajaj Finance, PEL and LIC Housing finance are major beneficiaries for the move taken by RBI. In terms of banking stocks, Axis Bank, Federal Bank and IndusInd Bank are the key beneficiary. The relief for the real estate sector will be helpful for stocks like DLF, Oberoi Realty, Godrej Properties, Prestige, Sobha, etc. In terms of banking stocks, Axis Bank, Federal Bank and IndusInd Bank are the key beneficiary. The relief for the real estate sector will be helpful for stocks like DLF, Oberoi Realty, Godrej Properties, Prestige, Sobha, etc.

