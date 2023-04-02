 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

RBI interest rate decision, global trends to drive markets in holiday-shortened week: Analysts

PTI
Apr 02, 2023 / 10:25 AM IST

Besides, the focus will also be on foreign portfolio investors' trading activity, they added. Equity markets will remain closed on April 4 for 'Mahavir Jayanti' and on April 7 on account of 'Good Friday'.

RBI

RBI's interest rate decision, macroeconomic data and global trends would dictate terms in the equity market in a holiday-shortened week, analysts said.

Besides, the focus will also be on foreign portfolio investors' trading activity, they added. Equity markets will remain closed on April 4 for 'Mahavir Jayanti' and on April 7 on account of 'Good Friday'.

"Investment by FIIs, who are turning out to be small net buyers, and DIIs will be monitored. The market will also have an eye on the RBI MPC meeting. The RBI policy outcome is scheduled for April 6," said Pravesh Gour, Senior Technical Analyst, Swastika Investmart Ltd.

From auto sales data, Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Tata Motors reported their highest-ever dispatches to dealers last fiscal, enabling the domestic passenger vehicle industry to log in the best-ever performance to date.