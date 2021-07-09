RBI in tussle with investors as it pushes for low yield for 10-year bonds

RBI | [Image: Shutterstock]

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is reportedly locked in a tussle with the bond market as it auctions a new benchmark 10-year bonds. The traders, five traders surveyed by Bloomberg expect the central bank to sell the new bond at a cutoff yield of 6.05 percent instead of the current benchmark of 5.85 percent.

In a bid to keep the government's borrowing costs low, the central bank's low coupon rate for a 10-year bond is raising concerns among investors who expect a higher yield due to a rise in inflation and other supply issues.

RBI is auctioning three securities today (July 9) for Rs 26,000 crores including the 10-year bonds of Rs 14,000 crores. The sale of 10-year bonds is closely monitored by the markets as it helps as a reference point for the market.

The yield on the benchmark government bond continued to rise amid worries around higher crude prices feeding into inflation. The current phase of transition from the old benchmark to the new one also caused the former to turn illiquid and investors to exit it, market participants said.

Macroeconomic fundamentals are also playing a part, with consumer inflation hitting a six-month high of 6.3 percent in May. The rising price of crude only darkens the outlook for inflation and that could create problems for the RBI, which has been trying to keep yields low to encourage growth. In several bond auctions conducted over the last few months, the RBI has chosen to devolve bonds on primary dealers and underwriters when it felt that the yields being quoted were too high.

"Given the RBI’s focus on keeping yields around 6 percent and market already pricing-in higher cutoff yields for the new paper, it’s a possibility that the RBI is poised for another round of tussle," Madhavi Arora, a lead economist at Emkay Global Financial Services, told Bloomberg adding that the RBI will have less sway over the 10-year yields initially.