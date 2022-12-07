 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

RBI hikes repo rate, lowers growth forecast: 10 rate sensitive stocks stand as good bets

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 07, 2022 / 01:32 PM IST

The market reacted negatively to the policy, may be due to increasing possibility for further rate hikes in next policy meeting and lowering the growth forecast

The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee on December 7 raised the repo rate to the highest level since August 2018, which was largely on the expected lines. The panel also decided to remain focused on the withdrawal of accommodation to ensure that inflation remains within the target going forward, while supporting growth.

The repo rate, the rate at which the central bank (RBI) lends money to commercial banks, has been raised by 35 basis points to 6.25 percent, from 5.9 percent earlier. Jayanth R Varma voted against the repo rate hike, while the rest MPC members were in favour of rate hike.

The moderation in rate hike (from 50 bps hike in earlier meetings) was largely on the expected lines, given the inflation above its targeted zone and following the Fed path (which already indicated balanced approach between containing inflation and fostering growth). The policy stance may indicate another rate hike on the cards in the February 2023 meeting, whereas the central bank lowering its growth forecast for the current financial year, given the global headwinds was also on expected lines, experts said.

"Markets were expecting a slight moderation in the stance but it continues to be the withdrawal of accommodative stance while supporting growth. This may be interpreted that further action on the rate front can still happen before arriving at the terminal rate," Ajit Banerjee, Chief Investment Officer at Shriram Life Insurance, said.

Pankaj Pathak, Fund Manager - Fixed Income at Quantum AMC also believes a continuation of the stance as “withdrawal of accommodation” indicates that the rate hiking cycle in India is by no means over. "We would expect at least another 25 basis points of a rate hike in February next year before we get any closer to the terminal rate," he said.

The Reserve Bank of India has reduced its FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8 percent from 7 percent, but retained the CPI inflation forecast unchanged at 6.7 percent. CPI inflation for October eased to a three-month low of 6.77 percent, down from 7.41 percent in September.