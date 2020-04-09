App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 09, 2020 10:10 AM IST

RBI eases access to domestic foreign exchange derivative markets

The directions shall come into effect from June 1, 2020, the central bank said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
FILE PHOTO: The Reserve Bank of India seal is pictured on a gate outside the RBI headquarters in Mumbai
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued directives to ease access to the domestic foreign exchange derivative markets by merging facilities for residents and non-residents into a single unified facility for all users and allowing users having valid exposures to hedge the same by using any available instrument.

In a circular dated April 7, the RBI issued the final set of directions for Hedging of Foreign Exchange Risk in a bit to attract foreign interest to the domestic foreign exchange derivative markets.

Hedging is done to minimise or offset the chance of your asset losing its value.

Other directions include introducing facilities to hedge anticipated exposures and simplifying procedures for authorised dealers to offer foreign exchange derivatives.

The directions shall come into effect from June 1, the central bank said.


First Published on Apr 9, 2020 10:10 am

tags #Economy #markets #RBI

