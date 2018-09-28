App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 28, 2018 11:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

RBI draft warns of punitive action for market absue

The RBI has invited public comments on the draft guidelines by October 31.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Reserve Bank issued the draft guidelines on prohibiting market abuse which proposes to debar errant participants from accessing the market.

"Participants found guilty of market abuse may be subject to regulatory action, including temporary or permanent stoppage of access to the markets in one or more instruments," the draft guidelines said.

It has been proposed that the directions will apply to all market participants for financial instruments but shall not apply to transactions or other activities being carried on in furtherance of public policy objectives, the central bank said in a statement.

The directions, called the Reserve Bank of India (Prohibition of Market Abuse) Directions 2018 define what is market manipulation, benchmark manipulation and misuse of information as well.

Market participants shall not obtain, or attempt to obtain, or share any unpublished price sensitive information, the central bank said, adding they shall also not use price sensitive customer information for trading on own account or on account of any other entity.

It also said they should not intentionally create or transmit false or inaccurate information that influences price. They should also not use any mass media with an intention to influence the price of a financial instrument.

The RBI has invited public comments on the draft guidelines by October 31.
First Published on Sep 28, 2018 11:22 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #markets #RBI

most popular

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Google at 20 | From search engine to self-driving cars: How Google became a pop culture phenomenon

Google at 20 | From search engine to self-driving cars: How Google became a pop culture phenomenon

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.