App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2018 04:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RBI cancels licences of 31 NBFCs

NBFCs have been under pressure due to fears of a liquidity crisis, high valuations and asset liability mismatches.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News 

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has cancelled the Certificate of Registration of 31 non-banking financial companies (NBFCs).

The move comes days after the central bank eased liquidity norms for banks in order to release additional funding for NBFCs.

NBFCs have been under pressure recently due to fears of a liquidity crisis, high valuations and asset liability mismatches.

RBI-NBFC-1

RBI-NBFC-2

RBI-NBFC-3

Source: RBI

The crisis in the NBFC sector had triggered after IL&FS group defaulted on payments.
First Published on Oct 23, 2018 04:19 pm

tags #Business #markets #NBFC

most popular

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.