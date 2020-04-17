RBI booster not enough for Mr Market; 3 reasons for cool-off on Street

Indian market which started on a strong note on Friday led by strong global cues and expectations of a stimulus package from the government cooled off from the morning highs after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cut its reverse repo rate by 25 basis points.

The new measures put out by the RBI governor are welcome steps for the economy, but some experts are of the view that measures were not substantial, and the time delay when these measures would actually start reflecting in the economy.

The Nifty50 which reclaimed 9300 in the morning trade cooled off and slipped below 9200 levels while the S&P BSE Sensex saw cool off from more than 1000-point gain.

The RBI has provided supplementary measures to address financial market liquidity, NPA recognition, and operational concerns. And, more measures could be in the offing which are likely to lift sentiment.

Key measures that are likely to have a positive impact are a reverse repo cut, additional targeted LTRO for NBFCs and additional funds for HFC. This along with relaxation in NPA classification norms is likely to soothe markets, RBI said in a release.

On the technical front, Nifty50 hit an intraday high of 9325 which essentially means a 24 percent rally from the swing low of 7500 recorded on March 24. Technically, this essentially means that we are in an intermediate bull market (20% up from recent low).

The Nifty50 retested swing high of 9261 on Friday recorded on April 15. Hence, a cool off could be technical in nature as investors prefer to book profits at higher levels. As long as Nifty50 holds above 9000 levels, the bullish momentum should continue, suggest experts.

Also Read: RBI announces additional measures to fight slowdown; highlights from the presser

Here are few factors which might have led to a cool-off according to experts:

Targeted Long Term Operations (TLTRO) 2.0: Maybe not substantial

The RBI has been decided to conduct targeted long-term repo operations (TLTRO 2.0) for an aggregate amount of Rs.50,000 crore, in tranches of appropriate sizes.

The funds availed by banks under TLTRO 2.0 should be invested in investment-grade bonds, commercial paper, and non-convertible debentures of NBFCs, with at least 50 percent of the total amount availed going to small and mid-sized NBFCs and MFIs.

“RBI’s big bang stimulus was not a bazooka after all, given the expectations, rather it was a conservative approach and indicated a piecemeal manner of infusing liquidity. The measures though significant were not substantial enough as a mere Rs. 50,000 Crs in the form of TLTRO is rather conservative,” Jimeet Modi, Founder & CEO, SAMCO Securities & StockNote said.

There is enough liquidity, but will bankers hesitate to lend:

The new set of measures are welcome and will serve to ease financial conditions on the margin. But, the real issue might be something else, and that is disbursement of credit, suggest experts.

“It is possible that the RBI is still somewhat underestimating the fact that the real problem (in our view) is that of inadequate availability of risk capital in the system.

Thus, some of the “push” measures may likely have limited impact. As an example, banks’ may still hesitate to lend to weaker credits under the new TLTRO since the dispensation is on market risk and not credit risk,” Suyash Choudhary, Head – Fixed Income, IDFC AMC.

“As another, while the lower reverse repo is a good push incentive, a more powerful one could have been general time-bound HTM relaxations for banks investment in government bonds,” he said.

Ground-level implementation and impact on economy:

The RBI Governor unveiled measures to ease liquidity and bank credit, to support the economy and enable normal functioning of markets, as part of the economic relief to offset the fallout of coronavirus lockdown.

“NBFCs are clear beneficiaries of these measures. For investors in Banks, the provision of higher liquidity and relaxation in provisioning norms are welcome, but the bar on dividend distribution and new provisioning norms are negatives for the time being,” Dhiraj Relli, MD & CEO, HDFC Securities said.

“While the RBI is doing its part in providing reliefs in the current times, the street could keep expecting more and there could also be some concern about the time it would take for these measures to have an impact at the ground level,” he said.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.