App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 28, 2019 07:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

RBI, Bank of Japan completes signing of $75 bn currency swap pact

The Bilateral Swap Arrangement (BSA) was negotiated between India and Japan during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Tokyo on October 29, 2018.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The RBI and Bank of Japan have completed signing of the bilateral currency swap agreement for $75 billion that will help in bringing greater stability in foreign exchange and capital markets in the country.

The Bilateral Swap Arrangement (BSA) was negotiated between India and Japan during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Tokyo on October 29, 2018.

"This BSA provides for India to access 75 billion in US dollars whereas the earlier BSA had provided for $50 billion. The agreement for the BSA has become effective from today i.e. February 28, 2019," the finance ministry said in a statement.

With this, India can access the agreed amount of $75 billion for its domestic currency, for the purpose of maintaining an appropriate level of balance of payments or short-term liquidity.

"A part of the BSA can be accessed at the discretion of India. India has comfortable level of foreign exchange reserves presently," the ministry added.
First Published on Feb 28, 2019 07:18 pm

tags #Bank of Japan #Business #Economy #India #Market news #Reserve Bank of India

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.