App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 09, 2019 11:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Raymond rallies 9% after associate firm agrees to sell Thane property

The company agreed to sell property for Rs 700 crore subject to payment of taxes, cost of approval as applicable.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Raymond jumped nearly 9 percent intraday on October 9 after its associate company signed an agreement to sell its property in Thane.

"Associate company JK Investo Trade (India) (JKIT) has entered into an agreement for sale (AFS) for its property measuring 78,310 square meters (around 20 acres) located at Village Panchpakhadi, Thane (West) with an affiliate of Virtuous Retail South Asia Pte Ltd (VRSA) - Elpis Ventures," the textile company said in its BSE filing.

The company agreed to sell the property for Rs 700 crore subject to payment of taxes, cost of approval as applicable.

Close

Commenting on the development, Gautam Hari Singhania, Chairman & Managing Director, Raymond Limited said, "The sale of JKIT land parcel is a major step towards our strategy of asset monetization and value creation for our shareholders."

related news

Given the fact that residential project, 'Raymond Realty' is underway, this development will ensure a vibrant real estate ecosystem within its vicinity offering home buyers a better choice, it added.

The stock was quoting at Rs 584.30, up Rs 37.20, or 6.80 percent on the BSE at 1105 hours.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 9, 2019 11:28 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Raymond

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.